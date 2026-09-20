iSpring Supports Fall Home Upgrades with Special Savings on Water Filtration Solutions

As the crisp autumn air arrives, so does a unique opportunity to refresh the home and create a more comfortable environment for the entire family. To support seasonal lifestyle upgrades, iSpring Water Systems, a leader in water filtration, is launching its exclusive Fall Sale from September 23 to October 7, 2026, offering special savings on reliable water filtration solutions. This event isn’t just about discounts; it reflects the company’s continued commitment to making cleaner, safer water more accessible to every household.

Why Fall Is an Ideal Time to Upgrade Household Water Quality

With influenza and respiratory illnesses more common in the fall, staying properly hydrated is important, as it helps maintain normal metabolism and supports proper immune function. Good-tasting water can encourage family members to drink regularly throughout the season, which is particularly important for the elderly and children who are more vulnerable to seasonal illnesses.

Seasonal shifts in temperature and humidity often leave some people dealing with allergies as well as itchy skin and frizzy hair. These concerns become more pronounced when untreated tap or well water is used for bathing and hair washing, as residual chlorine, minerals, and metal ions can further irritate sensitive skin and the scalp.

Fall sets the stage for a busy holiday season, with Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas just around the corner. Whether it’s preparing a holiday feast or hosting family and friends, fresh, safe water plays an important role. Therefore, upgrading the home’s water quality before the holiday rush ensures that premium water is readily available.

In short, clean, safe water supports a comfortable and healthy fall lifestyle. iSpring’s Fall Sale event arrives at just the right time, offering homeowners an opportunity to upgrade their daily water experience with exclusive savings.

Featured iSpring Water Filtration Bundles for a Fall Home Refresh

iSpring RCD100HCGF3: Flexible Hot and Cold Water From the Countertop

As autumn brings cooler weather, hot tea and hearty soups become seasonal favorites. That is where the iSpring RCD100HCGF3 filtration bundle comes in, bringing both performance and convenience to everyday living.

At the core of the bundle is the RCD100HCG hot and cold countertop water system, featuring nine temperature options and six dispensing settings to deliver purified water. Powered by reverse osmosis technology with alkaline remineralization, the system effectively removes more than 1,000 contaminants while helping balance pH and improve taste.

This RO filter is also built for hassle-free installation and operation, incorporating no-plumbing design, real-time TDS monitoring, filter life reminders, and auto-flushing. Rounding out the bundle is a replacement filter set that lasts up to two years. By reducing the need for frequent filter purchases, it adds extra convenience for long-term use.

iSpring DS4-S+F10DS : A Practical Bottleless Solution for Any Space

The iSpring DS4-S+F10DS bundle is a practical choice for a fall home upgrade, providing a reliable source of clean water without the hassle of transporting heavy water bottles.

Tthe iSpring DS4-S is a bottleless water dispenser that uses a four-stage filtration process to reduce contaminants, remove unpleasant odors, and improve taste. Characterized by versatility and ease of use, the system provides hot, cold, and room-temperature water on demand, with a child safety lock for added protection when dispensing hot water.

The compact footprint and sleek design make the dispenser a natural fit for kitchens, living rooms, dormitories, and offices. Meanwhile, its automatic cleaning function makes ownership simpler. Likewise, the bundle comes with an F10DS replacement filter set that lasts up to two years, making long-term use more convenient and hassle-free.

iSpring RO500AK-BN+UVF8 : Certified Reverse Osmosis With Added UV Protection

As Halloween and Thanksgiving approach, the iSpring RO500AK-BN+UVF8 bundle stands out as a smart choice for homes preparing to welcome family and friends for holiday gatherings.

The RO500AK-BN carries full-system NSF/ANSI 58 certification. Its alkaline remineralization filter adds beneficial minerals back to filtered water for a more enjoyable taste. The UVF8 LED UV water purifier, an add-on kit with a lifespan of up to 7,000 hours, provides an added layer of protection against harmful microorganisms.

Both systems are built for convenient everyday use. The former features a filter-life indicator, a twist-and-pull filter replacement design, and automatic flushing, while the latter is equipped with a flow sensor that automatically turns the UV light on or off based on water flow. Together, this iSpring solution can deliver up to 500 gallons of water per day and fill a cup in seconds, keeping up with everyday drinking and cooking needs with minimal waiting.

iSpring WGB32B-PFKDS+WSP50J : Whole Home Protection Against PFAS, Scale, and More

As fall sets in, seasonal household chores are back on the to-do list. The iSpring WGB32B-PFKDS+WSP50J bundle delivers filtered water throughout the home, supporting everything from deep cleaning and laundry to autumn yard maintenance.

The WSP50J, a reusable sediment filter, features a 50-micron mesh screen and 1-gallon capacity to remove up to 99% of large particles. The WGB32B-PFKDS takes filtration further with three stages of treatment. Specifically, an SGS-tested PFAS filter removes up to 99% of “forever chemicals”; a GAC and KDF composite filter targets heavy metals, herbicides, and odors; and a polyphosphate filter helps limit scale buildup.

With up to 250,000 gallons of filtration capacity, this iSpring bundle offers a cost-effective, long-term solution for overall water quality improvement.

iSpring WGB32B-CPB+UVF55FS: Clean Water at Every Tap with UV Treatment

Homeowners with sensitive skin or seasonal allergies will benefit from the iSpring WGB32B-CPB+UVF55FS. By integrating whole-house filtration with UV sterilization, the bundle delivers cleaner water that promotes softer skin, cleaner clothes, and better-tasting beverages.

The WGB32B-CPB is a 3-stage water filter system installed on the main water line. The process begins with a sediment filter that captures particles as small as 5 microns, followed by a carbon block filter that reduces residual chlorine and odors. The final stage uses a dedicated lead-removal filter with SGS-tested media to remove up to 99% of lead. Water then passes through the UVF55FS unit, where UV light deactivates bacteria and viruses for complete peace of mind.

Designed for both municipal and well water supplies, the high-performance filtration bundle meets the year-round water needs of larger households without producing wastewater or reducing water pressure.

What to Expect During the iSpring Fall Sale Event

In this year’s Fall Sale event, iSpring is offering discounts across its complete product line. From September 23 to October 7, 2026, select iSpring filtration bundles are available at 20% off, while individual systems, including under-sink reverse osmosis units, high-flow tankless RO systems, whole-house filtration setups, and replacement filters, are offered at 15% off. Additional benefits include fast and free shipping within the contiguous 48 U.S. states, a one-year warranty, U.S.-based customer support, and lifetime technical support.

Elevating Daily Living with Cleaner Water This Fall

With the arrival of fall, improving water quality can be a simple yet meaningful way to create a more comfortable home. Whether the goal is to address specific water concerns, develop healthier drinking habits, improve personal care during seasonal transitions, or get ready for the upcoming holiday season, iSpring offers a variety of dependable water filter systems that promote long-term household well-being.