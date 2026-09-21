CHOMEX Expands Commercial Focus as Demand Grows for Portable Office Buildings and Mobile Workspaces

Commercial deployments across Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Nevada and California drive increased focus on portable offices , while CHOMEX continues its established residential business

CHOMEX (Container Home X), a U.S. provider of prefabricated modular buildings, today announced an increased focus on the commercial office market following growing customer demand and successful office deployments across Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Nevada and California.

Originally focused primarily on residential buildings, CHOMEX has seen increasing demand from businesses seeking portable office buildings, mobile offices and alternatives to traditional office trailers and container offices.

What began as individual customer requests has developed into a growing commercial segment for the company. CHOMEX says the increased focus on office and workplace applications is not a move away from residential housing, but a direct response to market demand and the ways customers are already using its buildings.

“We didn’t sit down one day and decide that CHOMEX needed to become an office company,” said Shia Halpern, CEO of CHOMEX. “Our customers showed us the opportunity. We started seeing businesses in different parts of the country choosing our buildings for offices and commercial uses. The demand became too significant to ignore, and we’re responding to what the market is telling us.”

Commercial Office Deployments Across Multiple States

CHOMEX’s growing commercial business is already represented by office deployments in Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Nevada and California, providing the company with real-world experience across different regions, climates and business applications.

The company sees a growing opportunity among businesses that traditionally turn to office trailers, portable offices, mobile office trailers and shipping container offices when they need additional workspace without undertaking a conventional ground-up construction project.

CHOMEX buildings take a different approach. They are transported in a compact configuration and opened on-site to create a substantially wider usable interior. Once deployed, the buildings can be configured as finished commercial workspaces with private offices, open work areas, reception areas, meeting rooms, kitchens, restrooms, storage and other business-specific features.

This combination of transportability and usable interior space allows CHOMEX to serve customers who need workspace delivered to locations ranging from established commercial properties to construction sites and remote operations.

“When people hear ‘portable office,’ they often picture a narrow temporary trailer,” Halpern said. “What we’re seeing from customers is demand for something more substantial — something that can be delivered efficiently but still provide the space, layout and working environment they expect from an everyday office.”

Page, Arizona Office Shows the Concept in Real-World Use

One example of CHOMEX’s commercial deployments is a completed office installation in Page, Arizona.

The finished building provides a functional commercial workplace with private and open working areas, large windows, finished flooring, climate-controlled interiors and space for everyday office operations.

The Page installation demonstrates the type of application CHOMEX believes is particularly well suited to its portable building system: businesses that need substantial working space in locations where conventional construction may be slower, more complicated or less practical.

The Page project is one of several CHOMEX commercial office deployments around the country and will serve as a featured example as the company increases its focus on the commercial market.

From Individual Portable Offices to Larger Commercial Facilities

CHOMEX says its office buildings are not limited to a single standard floor plan.

Commercial customers can configure buildings around operational requirements, including private offices, open-plan workspaces, reception areas, conference or meeting rooms, kitchens, bathrooms and storage areas.

CHOMEX can also configure multiple buildings to create substantially larger facilities.

One CHOMEX two-unit office design, for example, measures approximately 42 feet by 39 feet and includes six individual office areas, a reception area, kitchen and two bathrooms, demonstrating how the building system can be adapted for a larger commercial workplace.

The company expects customization to remain an important part of its commercial offering, particularly for businesses whose requirements do not fit a conventional off-the-shelf office trailer.

A New Option for Businesses Searching for Office Trailers and Mobile Offices

Portable workplace solutions are already widely used across industries. Companies turn to office trailers, mobile offices, portable office buildings and containerized offices when additional space is needed quickly or where traditional construction may not be the preferred solution.

CHOMEX is positioning its commercial buildings as another option within that established market.

Rather than asking businesses to adapt their operations to a predetermined residential layout, commercial CHOMEX buildings can be planned around how the customer intends to use the space.

Potential applications include construction and project offices, remote worksite offices , corporate satellite locations, administrative facilities, sales and leasing offices, training facilities, institutional applications and other temporary or long-term workplace needs.

The company believes this flexibility can be particularly valuable for customers searching for an office trailer for sale, portable office building or container office, but who ultimately need more usable interior space or a more customized layout.

“The building is really a platform,” Halpern said. “One customer may need a large open workspace. Another may need several private offices and a reception area. Another may need multiple buildings at one location. We can start with what the business actually needs and configure the space around that.”

Commercial Growth Without Leaving Residential Behind

CHOMEX emphasized that its increased commercial focus does not represent a move away from its residential business.

The company will continue selling and developing its residential product line while placing additional resources, product development and marketing emphasis behind portable offices and other commercial applications.

According to CHOMEX, the decision reflects a broader strategy of allowing actual customer demand to influence where the company invests.

“Residential remains a core part of CHOMEX,” Halpern said. “Nothing about this announcement changes that. What has changed is our understanding of how broad the applications for these buildings can be. Our customers have helped us identify a commercial market that deserves much more of our attention.”

As CHOMEX increases its presence in the portable office market, the company expects to continue developing configurations for customers ranging from individual businesses requiring a single office to organizations requiring larger multi-unit commercial facilities.

About CHOMEX

CHOMEX (Container Home X) is a U.S.-based provider of prefabricated modular buildings for residential and commercial applications.

CHOMEX provides customizable building solutions for homes, portable office buildings, mobile workplaces, remote worksites and other commercial applications across the United States. Its buildings are transported in a compact configuration and deployed at their destination to create substantially larger usable interior spaces.

Following commercial office deployments in Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Nevada and California, CHOMEX is increasing its focus on portable and mobile office solutions while continuing to serve its established residential market.

For more information about CHOMEX residential and commercial building solutions, visit ContainerHomeX.com