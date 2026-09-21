Hannah Padgett, founder of Phoenix Accounting, is expanding her entrepreneurial work beyond traditional financial services with the launch of EquiAssist, a nationwide employment platform created for the equine industry.

The new venture reflects Padgett’s broader approach to business development, which combines financial knowledge, operational experience, and a long-standing connection to the horse industry. Through Phoenix Accounting and EquiAssist, she is building businesses designed to address practical challenges faced by business owners, workers, and specialized industries.

“Growth does not always come from doing more of what everyone else is doing. Sometimes it comes from recognizing what is missing and being willing to build it,” Padgett said.

Founded in 2020, Phoenix Accounting provides accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, tax, and financial strategy services to small and midsized businesses across the United States. The firm works with clients in professional services, real estate, construction, skilled trades, and the equine industry.

EquiAssist Addresses Employment Needs in the Equine Sector

Launched in 2026, EquiAssist is positioned as a nationwide employment platform for the equine industry. The platform is intended to connect employers and job seekers within a specialized field that includes farms, training facilities, equestrian businesses, boarding operations, and other horse related organizations.

Padgett’s involvement in the equine industry gives the platform a foundation rooted in personal experience. She has more than 20 years of experience with horses and understands the operational and staffing challenges that can affect businesses in the sector.

The launch of EquiAssist represents an effort to bring a more structured employment resource to an industry where hiring often depends on personal networks, word of mouth, and specialized knowledge.

“I want to build companies that solve real problems, create opportunities for other people, and leave the industries we serve better than we found them,” Padgett said.

The platform also extends Phoenix Accounting’s industry focused approach. Rather than treating every business as having identical needs, Padgett has developed services and ventures around the distinct requirements of the markets she knows.

Financial Services Designed Around Business Decisions

Phoenix Accounting’s work is centered on helping business owners understand their financial position and use that information when making operational decisions.

The firm’s services include bookkeeping, accounting, payroll, tax support, and financial strategy. These functions can help business owners maintain clearer records, prepare for tax obligations, assess cash flow, and better understand the financial direction of their companies.

Padgett said her goal is to provide more than historical reporting.

“I never wanted Phoenix Accounting to be a firm that simply tells clients what happened to their money. I want us to help them understand what their numbers are telling them about where their business can go next,” she said.

This approach places financial information within the larger context of business planning. For growing companies, reliable financial records can support decisions involving hiring, expansion, pricing, budgeting, and investment in new services.

A Business Background Built Across Different Industries

Padgett’s professional background combines formal financial education with experience in the equine field. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Alabama and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where she graduated summa cum laude.

She has also been associated with Beta Gamma Sigma and Phi Kappa Phi.

Her career path has not followed a single traditional route. Instead, she has used experience from different areas to shape a business model that serves both general business clients and specialized industries.

“Sometimes the experiences that make your path look unconventional are exactly what give you the perspective to build something different,” Padgett said.

That perspective is reflected in the relationship between Phoenix Accounting and EquiAssist. One business focuses on financial clarity and business operations, while the other addresses employment and workforce connections within the equine sector.

Remote Operations Support Broader Reach

Phoenix Accounting primarily operates through a remote service model, allowing the firm to work with clients across the United States. This structure supports its national client base while reducing the need for clients to be located near a traditional accounting office.

The company has also identified satellite offices as part of its future growth plans. Any expansion would build on the firm’s existing remote capabilities while creating opportunities for a more local presence in selected markets.

Phoenix Accounting has reported nearly 180 percent year over year growth. The figure is a company provided claim and has not been independently audited. The company’s continued development, however, indicates its intention to expand its service capacity and reach.

Recognized as Best Small Business Accounting Firm in the United States of 2026

Phoenix Accounting has been recognized by Best of Best Review as the Best Small Business Accounting Firm in the United States of 2026 , honoring its approach to supporting small and mid-sized businesses through accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, and financial strategy services.

The recognition reflects the firm’s practical approach to financial support, nationwide remote service model, specialized knowledge of the equine industry, and emphasis on helping business owners understand their numbers and make informed decisions about their businesses.

Building Businesses With a Long Term Purpose

Padgett’s work reflects a business philosophy focused on solving problems rather than following a single professional identity.

“I have learned that you do not have to choose one version of yourself. Being an accountant, entrepreneur, and horsewoman are not competing parts of my story. Bringing those experiences together is what has allowed me to build businesses differently,” she said.

Through Phoenix Accounting, she continues to support businesses with financial and operational services. Through EquiAssist, she is applying her industry knowledge to a workforce related challenge within the equine community.

The two ventures demonstrate how specialized experience can influence business development across different sectors. Padgett’s stated goal is to create companies that provide practical value while contributing to the industries and communities they serve.

About Phoenix Accounting

Phoenix Accounting is a nationwide accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, tax, and financial strategy firm founded by Hannah Padgett, MBA, in 2020. The firm serves small and mid sized businesses across the United States, including businesses in professional services, real estate, construction, the trades, and the equine industry. Phoenix Accounting focuses on helping business owners understand their financial position, make informed decisions, and develop financial systems that support business growth. Its services include accounting, bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, and strategic financial support. The company operates primarily through a remote model and has identified plans for potential satellite offices across the United States.

For more information, visit Phoenix Accounting , email [email protected], or connect through Instagram and Facebook .