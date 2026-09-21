MrZeroClick, an Australian consultancy specializing in AI search and answer engine optimization, has announced the release of a new strategic guide aimed at helping brands secure visibility within artificial intelligence search platforms. The guide, authored by founder Marcel Harfouche, addresses what the company describes as a fundamental shift in how consumers discover information online. As search behavior moves away from traditional click-through results and toward direct answers delivered by AI systems, MrZeroClick is positioning its methodology around visibility in the answer itself rather than conventional ranking positions.

Addressing the Zero-Click Reality

The announcement responds to a growing trend in which a majority of online searches conclude without a user clicking through to a website. According to MrZeroClick, roughly 68 percent of searches now end without a click, a pattern the company refers to as the zero-click reality. This shift has significant implications for brands that have historically relied on traditional search engine optimization, often shortened to SEO, which is the practice of improving a website to appear higher in search engine results.

Harfouche argues that many consultants continue to focus on rankings while overlooking the metric that increasingly determines commercial outcomes. That metric is whether a brand appears within the answer that an AI system provides to a user. The guide introduces the concept of answer engine optimization, abbreviated as AEO, which is the practice of structuring content so that it can be surfaced directly within AI-generated responses. It also covers generative engine optimization, referred to as GEO, which focuses on visibility inside large language models such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. A large language model is an artificial intelligence system trained to understand and generate human-like text.

“I have spent the last three years helping brands adapt to the zero-click reality,” said Marcel Harfouche, founder of MrZeroClick. “While most SEO consultants are still chasing rankings, I am focused on the metric that actually matters: visibility in the answer itself.”

Inside the Strategic Guide

The newly released guide spans twelve pages and covers the fundamentals of AEO, measurement frameworks for tracking AI search visibility, and the specific tactics MrZeroClick uses to capture presence within AI overviews and featured results. An AI overview is a summarized answer generated by a search engine using artificial intelligence, displayed at the top of a results page. Featured results refer to prominent placements that present information directly to a user without requiring further navigation.

The resource is intended to give brand owners and marketing teams a practical understanding of how AI search functions and how it differs from the established search methods many organizations have used for years. Rather than treating AI visibility as an extension of traditional SEO, the guide reframes the discipline around entity-first architecture. An entity-first approach organizes content around clearly defined subjects, people, products, and concepts so that AI systems can recognize and reference a brand with confidence.

The guide also addresses schema markup, which is a form of structured code added to a website that helps search engines and AI systems understand the meaning of the content. Additional topics include video search optimization, content freshness strategies, and technical best practices that support discoverability across multiple platforms.

Documented Client Outcomes

MrZeroClick has shared several client engagements that illustrate the application of its methodology across different industries. These examples reflect the measurable results the company reports from its work.

A financial trading education company had previously achieved high rankings but began experiencing a decline in organic traffic while following older SEO practices. MrZeroClick restructured the company’s content strategy using entity-first architecture, implemented comprehensive schema markup, developed a video SEO strategy, and introduced a content freshness approach. The company reports that this work generated more than 680 branded mentions across AI overviews and large language models, averaging over 70 high-ticket leads each month. A high-ticket lead refers to a potential customer with significant purchase value.

A home improvement retailer lacked visibility across non-branded search and struggled to drive inquiries to its retail outlets. Non-branded search refers to queries that do not include a specific company name. MrZeroClick implemented a content strategy spanning video, text, and image optimization, along with schema markup, technical SEO practices, and geographic targeting tactics. The retailer reports more than 4,800 branded mentions across AI overviews and large language models, an average exceeding 6,000 leads per month, and roughly 30,000 monthly search occurrences for its outlets.

An eCommerce startup entered the market with no existing visibility and needed a way to compete against established players. MrZeroClick developed a zero-click site architecture centered on the customer journey, implementing technical best practices, commercial intent content, video optimization, on-page content, and an influencer strategy. The company reports that the store sold out during its first week of launch and secured prominence for key search terms in both organic rankings and AI overviews, appearing in video search results, short video results, and related answer features.

Background and Perspective

Harfouche brings more than fifteen years of experience in the search and digital marketing field. His professional background includes work in product design and user experience, and he founded the agency IGNYT on the principle of search everywhere optimization before the concept became widely recognized. This philosophy holds that brands should be discoverable across every surface where audiences seek information, rather than concentrating solely on a single search engine.

To support the release of the guide, Harfouche has published supporting material examining the shift toward zero-click marketing and the reasons traditional SEO strategies may leave brands invisible within AI systems. Readers can explore his analysis on winning the customer before the click in his article on zero-click marketing , as well as his examination of the AI search blind spot in a companion piece on why traditional SEO strategy is becoming obsolete .

MrZeroClick’s approach has also received recognition from Best of Best Review, which named the consultancy the Best AI Search Expert in Australia of 2026 . The recognition honors founder Marcel Harfouche’s work in AI Search optimization, zero-click marketing, and modern search visibility strategies, as well as his more than 15 years of experience in search and digital marketing.

Brands interested in assessing their current standing can request a zero-click audit through the MrZeroClick website , which evaluates how a brand appears within the emerging answer-driven search environment. Additional client work and educational content are available across the company’s channels, including its profiles on LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube or contact [email protected] .

About MrZeroClick

MrZeroClick is an Australian digital marketing consultancy focused on answer engine optimization and zero-click search for the post-click era. The company helps brands achieve visibility within AI overviews, knowledge panels, and featured results through an approach centered on entity-first content and search visibility architecture. Founded by Marcel Harfouche, MrZeroClick reframes search from ranking within click-based results to appearing directly in AI-generated answers across platforms including Google, ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. The consultancy serves clients across finance, education, retail, and eCommerce, offering strategies designed to improve discoverability where traditional SEO methods often fall short.