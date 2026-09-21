Yi Zhou, Into The Sun and Clarins Celebrate First Timers and Awards Season at LouLou

Following the documentary feature’s September 11 premiere at Laemmle Royal, the LouLou gathering continued the celebration of First Timers and its exploration of the experiences that come with embarking on something new. First Timers features Yi Zhou, Cameron Crowe, Dylan Lorenzo, Constance Ejuma, Dr. Simon Ourian, Eliza Johnson, Sam Carr, Stefan Benz. Bringing together voices from filmmaking, music, beauty and beyond, the documentary explores their personal experiences of taking a first step, pursuing ambitions and navigating unfamiliar territory, celebrating the courage and vulnerability that accompany new beginnings.

First Timers brings together personal perspectives on ambition, uncertainty and the courage to begin. Through individual stories, the documentary explores the vulnerability of stepping into unfamiliar territory and the determination it takes to pursue a new path. At its heart is a shared experience: every journey begins with a first attempt, regardless of background or achievement.

The Santa Monica celebration brought that message beyond the screen, connecting film, beauty and community. The occasion celebrated both the documentary’s theatrical milestone and the first-time experiences that shape people’s lives, from pursuing a creative ambition to entering a new chapter personally or professionally.

Clarins supported Yi Zhou and Into The Sun for the occasion, bringing a beauty dimension to the evening. Guests who shared the best stories about their own first-time experiences were gifted Clarins products, celebrating their storytelling and the courage to embrace new beginnings.

For Yi Zhou and Into The Sun Entertainment, the gathering reflected an approach to storytelling that continues beyond a film’s release, creating opportunities for audiences to connect with its ideas and with one another. The evening’s message was simple: beginnings deserve to be celebrated, and sharing them can give others the confidence to take their own first step.

About First Timers

First Timers is a documentary feature by Yi Zhou exploring first-time experiences and the courage to pursue something unfamiliar. Bringing together personal stories of ambition and discovery, the film considers how beginnings shape identity, creativity and growth. It celebrates the willingness to try before the outcome is certain and the human connections formed through shared experiences.

About Yi Zhou

Yi Zhou is a Chinese-Italian artist, filmmaker, composer and author whose work spans cinema, contemporary art, music and fashion. Born in Shanghai and raised in Rome, she brings a cross-cultural perspective to a multidisciplinary practice that connects visual storytelling, sound and personal expression.

As founder of Into The Sun Entertainment, Zhou develops projects across documentary and narrative filmmaking, alongside collaborations in culture, brands and live experiences. Her work reflects an ongoing interest in creativity, human experience and the possibilities that emerge when different artistic disciplines meet.

More information about Yi Zhou is available at www.yizhouinc.com .

About Clarins

Founded in Paris in 1954 by Jacques Courtin-Clarins, Clarins is a family-owned French beauty company with a heritage in skincare, plant-based ingredients and scientific innovation. Its portfolio spans skincare, body care and makeup, building on a longstanding commitment to listening to customers and developing products around their needs.

More information about Clarins is available at int.clarins.com .

About Into The Sun Entertainment

Founded by Yi Zhou, Into The Sun Entertainment develops projects across film, documentary and entertainment, alongside collaborations connecting storytelling, brands and live experiences. Through productions and events, the company creates opportunities for stories to reach audiences both on screen and in person.

More information is available at www.intothesunentertainment.com or by contacting [email protected] .