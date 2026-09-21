AI Actress Tilly Norwood Malfunctions During Press Tour for Misaligned

AI-generated performer Tilly Norwood has encountered repeated problems during a large press campaign organized by Particle6, including an interview in which the digital character abruptly switched to Chinese while answering a question. The production company has made Norwood available for as many as 75 simultaneous journalist interviews as it promotes the upcoming film Misaligned.

Norwood was created by Particle6, an AI-first production studio founded by Eline van der Velden. The company describes its productions as human-led, with writers, directors, editors and other creative professionals working alongside AI tools.

Live Interview Exposes Technical Problems

One of the clearest failures occurred during a recorded interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan and actor Tom Conti. After Conti asked whether Norwood’s co-stars in Misaligned were human actors or computer-generated, the AI character initially failed to answer the question directly.

When pressed, Norwood said the other performers were “digital twins” like itself and began describing the production. It then stopped mid-sentence and spoke in Chinese for more than 10 seconds.

Morgan questioned why the language switch had happened. Norwood apologized and described the incident as a technical “hiccup,” saying its “wires” had become crossed.

The exchange is one of several unusual responses reported during Norwood’s press campaign. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Particle6 was running dozens of interviews simultaneously, while other journalists have documented responses that were inaccurate, awkward or disconnected from the questions being asked.

Particle6 Is Testing AI Beyond Scripted Performances

The interviews differ from the controlled production environment where an AI character’s dialogue and appearance can be reviewed before publication. Live conversations require the system to interpret unexpected questions, maintain context and generate appropriate responses without the same opportunity for post-production correction.

Particle6 says human involvement remains central to its AI productions. On its official FAQ, the company says its projects continue to rely on directors, writers, editors, designers, actors and producers, with AI changing parts of the production process rather than eliminating human creative input.

Norwood first attracted widespread attention in 2025 as entertainment companies and performers debated how synthetic actors might be used in film and television. The current press campaign extends that experiment beyond pre-produced footage by asking an AI-generated character to participate directly in unscripted media interviews.

Featured image credits: Wikipedia

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