Petlibro Granary 2 Adds AI Cameras and Food Intake Tracking to Smart Feeders

Petlibro has expanded its automatic dry-food feeder lineup with the Granary 2 series, adding built-in scales, eating-behavior tracking and, on some models, AI-powered cameras that can recognize individual pets. The range is designed to show owners not just when food was dispensed, but how much their pets actually ate and how those habits change over time.

The Granary 2 series includes four models priced from $129.99 to $249.99. The standard Granary 2 provides app-controlled feeding, portion management and intake tracking, while the $189.99 Granary 2 Vision adds a camera capable of recognizing up to 10 cats.

Built-In Scale Tracks What Pets Actually Eat

The main upgrade across the lineup is a scale built into the food tray. By measuring both what the feeder dispenses and what remains afterward, the system can estimate how much food a pet consumed rather than simply recording that a meal was released.

The companion app tracks intake, eating duration, feeding frequency, preferred meal times and eating speed. Owners can review those patterns across daily, weekly, monthly and yearly views, which may help them spot changes in appetite or routine.

Two feeding modes are available. Smart Refill Mode dispenses smaller portions throughout the day until a preset daily limit is reached, while Scheduled Mode allows owners to select specific feeding times and quantities. A manual button can dispense an additional portion when needed.

Vision Models Add Individual Pet Recognition

The Granary 2 Vision uses a 1080p camera with night vision to identify which pet is approaching the feeder and associate that meal with the appropriate profile. In households with multiple cats, the system can therefore maintain separate eating records and restrict access when a particular feeding plan is required.

The camera also supports remote viewing, two-way audio and recorded meal messages. App notifications can warn owners about low food levels, low battery power or dispensing jams, while a rechargeable backup battery keeps the feeder operating during power interruptions.

Petlibro also sells the $199.99 Granary 2 Vision Duo, which includes two dispensing chutes and bowls for multi-pet households. The $249.99 Granary 2 X adds AI-based recognition intended to support individualized portions for pets with different dietary requirements.

Some monitoring functions require additional subscriptions. Petlibro Care starts at $59.99 per year for certain health-tracking features, while cloud video recording and playback on camera-equipped models require a Video Cloud plan priced at $119.99 annually.

For a less expensive alternative, Pawsync sells a $79.99 feeder with its own built-in scale and portion-management features, though without the same AI recognition and monitoring functions offered by Petlibro’s higher-end models.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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