Trump Rejects AI Safety Warnings and Announces Plans for AI Force

President Donald Trump has rejected recent warnings about advanced AI as politically motivated while announcing plans to create an “AI Force” and appoint a new White House AI czar. The comments come as researchers and executives at several leading AI companies publicly call for stronger evaluation and safeguards around increasingly capable systems.

In a Truth Social post, Trump described efforts to restrict or slow AI development as a Democratic “hoax” and said his administration would support the industry’s continued growth. He did not provide evidence for his claim that concerns about AI or the data centers supporting it are politically coordinated.

Trump Proposes an AI Force and New AI Czar

Trump said he plans to establish an AI Force modeled in some way on the Space Force created during his first term and will announce an AI czar in the future. He did not specify the new body’s responsibilities, organizational structure, budget or whether it would sit inside the military or another part of the federal government.

Earlier the same day, Trump also asked followers whether “Artificial Intelligence” should be replaced by another name, offering Superior Intelligence, Extreme Intelligence and Supreme Intelligence as options. The proposal was presented as a social media poll rather than a government policy initiative.

The administration has already adopted policies focused on accelerating U.S. AI development while maintaining selected safeguards. Its national AI legislative framework covers areas including child safety, intellectual property, infrastructure and workforce policy, while a June executive order directed federal agencies to strengthen cybersecurity and protect critical infrastructure as AI adoption expands.

Industry Leaders Call for More Safety Evaluation

Trump’s comments follow a series of warnings from researchers at frontier AI companies about risks from more autonomous and capable systems. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for “pacing the frontier,” including stronger independent evaluation, while Anthropic has since partnered with Accenture to place outside evaluators inside the company with access comparable to employees.

Trump has previously said he is open to AI guardrails while emphasizing that the United States should remain ahead in the technology. His administration’s current policy similarly combines efforts to accelerate AI adoption with requirements for controllability and accountability in areas such as national security systems.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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