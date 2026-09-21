ScrollEd Turns Textbooks Into TikTok-Style Learning Feeds

ScrollEd is building an educational app that converts textbooks, PDFs and other text files into a short-form vertical feed combining AI-generated video, audio, text and quizzes. The Palo Alto startup is betting that the scrolling behavior associated with TikTok and Instagram can be redesigned to help students learn rather than simply maximize time spent on a platform.

ScrollEd is presenting the product through TechCrunch Disrupt’s Startup Battlefield 200 competition. Users upload educational material, which the app transforms into a feed where swiping upward moves to another topic and swiping sideways provides more detail on the current subject.

ScrollEd Wants to Make Going Deeper Easier

Co-founder Utsav Gupta said the company began with the observation that younger users increasingly prefer short-form vertical feeds, creating challenges for material that requires sustained attention. ScrollEd’s response is not to eliminate the format but to use it as an entry point into longer explanations.

Individual lessons can appear as generated videos, audio segments or text, followed by interactive questions that test understanding. Users can continue exploring a subject instead of moving immediately to another unrelated piece of content.

Gupta said the company deliberately does not want to optimize solely for engagement. A short video might introduce an idea, but the product is designed to make continuing into additional explanations or leaving the app to research something easier.

Gupta founded ScrollEd this year with his wife and co-founder Rebecca Neff after both became dissatisfied with their own habit of scrolling before bed. Gupta studies AI and human purpose at Stanford, while Neff studies computer science at the University of Pennsylvania.

Schools and Companies Are Part of the Business Model

ScrollEd plans to target individual learners alongside schools and corporate training programs. Its business model combines a free consumer feed with a paid ScrollEd Pro subscription and annual licenses for institutions.

Schools and companies can distribute their own educational material through the platform and receive information about engagement and lesson progress. ScrollEd is also developing systems that could eventually assess individual learners and adapt material based on their needs.

The company plans to focus in the coming months on its consumer launch, expanding its lesson library, improving source-checking processes and testing institutional pilots. It is launching the consumer version of the service around its appearance at Disrupt.

ScrollEd ultimately wants to expand beyond converting educational files into short-form lessons. Gupta describes the longer-term goal as building a social platform where the mechanics of scrolling encourage learning and curiosity rather than being optimized primarily to keep users watching.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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