Inperium Announces New Book by CEO Ryan Dewey Smith on Nonprofit Growth and Sustainability

Inperium announces the September 22, 2026 launch of Sustaining the Mission, a new book by its Founding Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Dewey Smith. Drawing on more than three decades of experience in nonprofit health and human services, Smith explores how nonprofits can pursue growth, strengthen their operations, and build long-term sustainability while preserving their missions and community relationships.

The book covers nonprofit operations, partnerships, and leadership, with attention to how organizations manage growth alongside their responsibilities to the communities they serve. Topics include workforce needs, administrative costs, technology, regulatory requirements, and funding.

Smith draws on his experience founding Supportive Concepts for Families , a Pennsylvania nonprofit serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He examines how the organization’s growth brought additional responsibilities across finance, human resources, compliance, and other administrative functions.

Those experiences informed the development of Inperium’s affiliation model. As outlined in the book, the model is designed to give nonprofit providers access to shared resources while allowing them to retain their missions, local leadership, boards, and community relationships.

“Our responsibility extends beyond helping organizations survive,” Smith says. “The objective is to create structures that allow them to continue serving communities decades into the future while protecting the missions that made them valuable in the first place.”

Sustaining the Mission traces the development of this approach and the decisions involved in establishing nonprofit partnerships. Smith discusses how affiliation can affect governance, organizational identity, and local relationships, as well as the considerations that may influence whether organizations choose to join a broader network.

The book also examines the role of Apis Services , Inperium’s shared-services organization. Its functions include finance, payroll, human resources, procurement, insurance, legal coordination, facilities, information technology, and cybersecurity. Smith outlines how these services are intended to support affiliated organizations and reduce the need for each provider to develop every administrative function independently.

Another section addresses access to capital. Smith discusses the funding considerations involved in investing in facilities, technology, and other operational needs, drawing on Inperium’s financing experience. The discussion connects those decisions to the longer-term responsibilities of nonprofit leadership.

Throughout the book, Smith reflects on partnerships that moved forward and negotiations that did not result in affiliations. He considers the role of trust, timing, and organizational readiness, including how differences in expectations can influence the outcome of a proposed partnership.

Leadership succession is also examined. Smith discusses his changing approach to executive responsibility and the development of leadership structures intended to support continuity beyond an individual leader.

“The organization should never depend on one person,” Smith says. “If leadership becomes indispensable, succession becomes impossible.”

The book also revisits nonprofit operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith reflects on changes to technology use, working practices, and partnership decisions as organizations adapted their services and internal processes.

Written for nonprofit executives and board members, Sustaining the Mission also addresses subjects relevant to entrepreneurs, accountants, attorneys, investors, and other professionals involved in organizational planning and governance. Its focus spans the practical considerations of affiliation, shared services, financing, and leadership continuity.

Sustaining the Mission is scheduled for release on September 22, 2026.