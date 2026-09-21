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USA Fire Bowls Expands North American Distribution Across US and Canada

ByEthan Lin

Sep 21, 2026

USA Fire Bowls, a manufacturer of fire features for swimming pools and outdoor living spaces based in Murrieta, California, is expanding its direct fulfillment network to reach locations across the United States and Canada. The expansion allows the company to ship commercial-grade fire bowls built from 5052 marine aluminum and 316 stainless steel directly from its California workshop to residential and commercial customers in both countries.

Alongside the distribution expansion, USA Fire Bowls is launching an initiative to feature projects by architects, designers and builders that incorporate the company’s fire features. Its range includes a Ready to Ship Fire Bowls collection and custom-color fire bowls. The bowls come in a variety of sizes, styles and colors, with color-matching available to coordinate with pool stone and tile.

USA Fire Bowls manufactures its fire bowls in the United States, using materials intended to withstand harsh outdoor elements. Beyond its own manufactured bowls, its product categories include Warming Trends brass burners and Elementi fire pits. The catalog also includes fire glass, flame guards, burner covers and fire bowl covers for outdoor installations.

“Extending our cross-border shipping across the United States and Canada allows us to deliver commercial-grade fire features directly from our Murrieta workshop to contractors and homeowners alike,” said Jesse Oren, Founder & Chief Technology Officer of USA Fire Bowls.

“The project initiative gives us a way to feature the work of architects, designers and builders using our fire features,” said Jesse Oren, Founder & Chief Technology Officer of USA Fire Bowls.

Founder Jesse Oren has served the swimming pool industry for more than 35 years through product invention, manufacturing and direct-to-consumer sales. That background shapes the company’s approach to fire feature design, with an emphasis on materials and construction methods intended to hold up under sustained outdoor use.

About USA Fire Bowls

USA Fire Bowls is a Murrieta, California-based manufacturer specializing in commercial-grade fire features for the swimming pool and outdoor living industry. The family-owned company handcrafts fire bowls in Murrieta using 5052 marine aluminum and 316 stainless steel and supplies burners and accessories for outdoor installations.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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