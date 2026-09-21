California Adds Fines for Influencers Who Fail to Disclose Paid Political Posts

California has strengthened its rules for paid political content on social media, allowing regulators to fine influencers who fail to disclose that a campaign paid them to support or oppose a candidate or ballot measure. Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1130 on September 19 as part of a broader package of election-related legislation.

California already required people paid by campaign committees to include a disclaimer on political posts, but enforcement options were limited. AB 1130 makes both creators and campaign committees subject to administrative, civil or criminal penalties when required disclosures are missing.

Violations Can Carry Fines of Up to $5,000

The California Fair Political Practices Commission can impose penalties of up to $5,000 per violation. Cases can also be referred for potential misdemeanor prosecution, adding consequences that were not available under the state’s previous influencer disclosure requirements.

Assemblymember Marc Berman, who introduced the bill, said paid influencer campaigns have made it increasingly important for voters to know whether political content represents an independent opinion or sponsored messaging. The Legislature approved the measure unanimously before sending it to Newsom.

The legislation follows disputes over influencer marketing during California’s 2026 gubernatorial race. Tom Steyer’s campaign paid social media creators to promote his candidacy, and complaints alleged that some posts initially appeared without disclosures identifying the campaign’s financial involvement. Steyer’s campaign said it had followed applicable rules in hiring influencers.

California Expands Election Disclosure Rules

AB 1130 applies to paid online content supporting or opposing candidates and ballot measures covered by California’s Political Reform Act. It does not create a general restriction on influencers discussing politics without compensation.

Newsom signed the measure alongside several other election bills addressing areas including deceptive political media, ballot security and election records. His office presented the package as protection against potential election interference, including actions by the Trump administration, while AB 1130 itself specifically focuses on disclosure and enforcement for paid political content.

California is not alone in regulating the practice. Texas already requires disclosures for certain paid political influencer posts, while lawmakers elsewhere have considered similar requirements as campaigns increasingly use creators to reach voters through social platforms.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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