Gathered Grounds Announces First Permanent Phoenix Location Following National Yelp Recognition

Gathered Grounds is preparing to open its first permanent brick-and-mortar coffee shop at Central Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, marking a significant new chapter for the Phoenix-based coffee company after more than five years of operating primarily from a mobile coffee trailer.

The company’s planned Uptown Phoenix location is expected to open in the upcoming months. The announcement follows national recognition for Gathered Grounds. The company was ranked No. 52 on Yelp’s 2025 Top 100 Coffee Shops list , which evaluated businesses in Yelp’s Coffee & Tea category using factors that included review volume and ratings. Arizona outlet ABC15 independently reported Gathered Grounds at No. 52 on the national list, identifying its existing location in Surprise.

For Gathered Grounds founder Jared Olesen, the recognition adds context to a transition that has developed over several years. The company launched in 2019 and built its business through events and farmers markets before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted that operating model. Olesen says the company subsequently moved its trailer into a busy parking lot as a temporary solution. That arrangement ultimately became its operating home for approximately five and a half years.

“The trailer was supposed to be a temporary chapter,” Olesen says. “Instead, it became the place where we learned our customers, refined our craft, and built relationships one cup at a time. After everything we have experienced over the past several years, opening a permanent location feels like a full-circle moment for our family and for everyone who helped Gathered Grounds become what it is today.”

The business has continued developing ways for customers to order and engage with the brand digitally. Its mobile application allows customers to order ahead, customize beverages, make payments, and earn rewards. The new Phoenix location is planned for an established and highly visible area of central Phoenix.

(Jared Olesen, Founder of Gathered Grounds)

According to Olesen, the property is being redeveloped for Gathered Grounds and is expected to provide substantially more parking than the previous configuration, along with an enclosed patio designed for year-round use. The company also plans to offer a dedicated mobile pick-up window as part of its effort to preserve the convenience that helped its mobile operation develop a loyal customer base.

“The opportunity at Central and Camelback means we can take everything we have learned from the trailer and build it into a place designed for the next stage of Gathered Grounds,” Olesen says. “We want people to be able to stop in quickly, order great coffee, spend time with friends, or simply feel welcomed for a few minutes. The space gives us room to grow while keeping the accessibility and personal connection that have always mattered to us.”

Gathered Grounds emphasizes quality coffee in an approachable quick-service format, supported by what Olesen characterizes as a strong focus on friendliness, accessibility, and community. The company also highlights fresh-roasted coffee, house-made sauces, and ingredients it considers more natural as elements of its offering.

For Olesen, the move into a permanent Phoenix storefront carries significance beyond expansion. He describes the Central and Camelback location as an opportunity to become more deeply rooted in the community where the company was built and where his own career in coffee began.

“We feel incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to take this step,” Olesen says. “It feels like we have gone from the minor leagues to the big leagues, and we know we only got here because people believed in us, supported us, and kept coming back. Our goal is to be a light in the Phoenix community, to make exceptional coffee accessible and to create a place where people genuinely feel that they belong. This is our next chapter, and we intend to make it count.”