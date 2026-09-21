The Mega-Freakin’-Juana Burrito Redefines Size at Tijuana Flats

Some burritos are built for lunch. The Mega-Freakin’-Juana is built for the challenge. Tijuana Flats is bringing back its viral, two-pound Mega-Freakin’-Juana Burrito for a limited time, giving Flatheads another chance to go big, go hungry and see just how much burrito they can handle. Flatheads get first dibs of the Mega-Freakin’-Juana, with early access starting on Monday, Sept. 21.

The fully loaded, seriously oversized burrito is ready to give guests a whole lot more to love. Guests can build their burrito with their choice of protein and beans, cilantro lime or Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, jalapeños and cheddar jack cheese. Then, because one tortilla isn’t enough, the whole thing is wrapped in two flour tortillas and toasted until golden brown. Fully loaded, tightly wrapped and served with a side of “how am I supposed to finish this?” Every Mega-Freakin’-Juana Burrito comes with a side of chips, because Tijuana Flats believes you should never underestimate the appetite of someone taking on a 2-pound burrito.

“We’ve never been afraid to go a little overboard, but even we had to ask ourselves if a 2-pound burrito was a little freakin’ ridiculous,” said Ashlley Lemke, Director of Marketing at Tijuana Flats. “Some people told us two pounds was insane. We said ‘hold my queso’ and built it anyway. It’s huge, it’s loaded with fresh ingredients, and it absolutely works.”

The Mega-Freakin’-Juana Burrito is available for dine-in, carryout, online ordering and third-party delivery where available. Pricing starts at $15.99 for veggie and climbs to $21.99 for steak. Guests can pick their protein, customize their fillings and bring an appetite big enough for the occasion.

The Mega-Freakin’-Juana joins a menu built around fresh-to-order Tex-Mex favorites that guests can make their own from burritos and tacos to quesadillas, chimichangas, bowls and salads. At Tijuana Flats, guests can get their food “Tijuana Style” or however they wanna, with plenty of ways to customize their meal.

Ready to go full Megajuana? Visit one of Tijuana Flats’ 100 locations across Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and Kentucky.

At Tijuana Flats, loyalty comes with perks. Members of Flathead Rewards earn one point for every dollar spent, plus access to exclusive rewards, deals, bonus-point opportunities and instant rewards just for signing up. Guests can download the Flathead Rewards app at https://www.tijuanaflats.com/promotions/flathead-rewards. For more information and to find a location near you, visit www.tijuanaflats.com.

About Tijuana Flats

A fast-casual Mexican concept that’s part of the newly formed Latitude Food Group , Tijuana Flats was founded in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, and operates nearly 100 company-owned and franchised restaurants across Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and Kentucky. With bold flavors and colorful experiences piled high with big-hearted, over-the-top service, Tijuana Flats boasts a menu consisting of fresh, made-to-order tacos, burritos and other Mexican appetizers, entrées and desserts. For more information or to locate a Tijuana Flats near you, visit www.tijuanaflats.com .