Raflux Closes $300K Pre-Seed to Scale Super Gacha on Solana

Raflux, an onchain collectibles platform connecting digital experiences with real-world collectibles, has closed a US$300,000 pre-seed round backed by private investors.

The funding will support Raflux’s next phase of growth as the company scales Super Gacha, expands its team and collector community, and prepares to open its first physical Raflux Vault in Indonesia.

Raflux is building what it calls “The Super Collectibles Experience” — an ecosystem designed to make collecting more interactive, rewarding, transparent, and connected across digital and physical experiences.

At the center of that strategy is Super Gacha , Raflux’s interactive take on the familiar experience of ripping collectible packs.

Users choose a digital pack, interact with it and shake to reveal the outcome, with the chance to pull a real graded collectible, USDC, or both in the same drop.

Super Gacha is live on Solana, with randomness powered by MagicBlock VRF, providing verifiable onchain randomness behind each reveal.

Bringing Pack Ripping Onchain

For collectors, much of the excitement happens before ownership: choosing what to open, anticipating what might be inside and discovering the result.

Super Gacha brings that behavior into an interactive onchain experience. Users choose between different pack tiers, shake to reveal the result and immediately discover what they have pulled.

The outcome can include a graded physical collectible, USDC, or a combination of both, combining the anticipation of traditional pack ripping with crypto-native payments and verifiable randomness.

The experience continues beyond the reveal. Collectors can keep pulled collectibles within the Raflux ecosystem, redeem the physical item for delivery, or use Raflux’s 90% buyback option.

Raflux is building around the behaviors that make collecting engaging — discovery, ownership, rewards, progression, competition and community — with the goal of creating an ecosystem where there is always something new to discover, collect or experience next.

As the platform expands, Raflux plans to introduce deeper progression and reward mechanics, additional ways for collectors to interact with what they own, and new experiences connecting its digital platform with the physical collector community.

Connecting Onchain Discovery With Physical Ownership

Raflux combines onchain discovery with physical ownership.

Collectibles pulled through Super Gacha represent real graded trading cards, including Pokémon collectibles, which can remain stored within the Raflux ecosystem or be redeemed for physical delivery.

The model is designed to preserve the tangible ownership of traditional collecting while adding the accessibility, transparency and programmability of onchain infrastructure.

Building From Southeast Asia

Raflux is building from Southeast Asia, where trading-card communities are already established while crypto-native experiences around physical collectibles remain relatively early.

As part of its next phase, the company is preparing to open its first Raflux Vault in BSD City, Indonesia, targeted for November–December 2026.

The Raflux Vault will serve as a physical extension of the platform, supporting collectible storage and redemption while also functioning as a showroom and community space where collectors can meet and experience Raflux offline.

Scaling Raflux’s Next Phase

The newly closed US$300,000 pre-seed round will support Raflux’s next stage of growth, including user acquisition, community expansion, team growth, operations and the establishment of its first physical Raflux Vault.

“The best part of collecting has never been only the transaction. It is the anticipation, the reveal, the ownership and the stories around what you collect,” said Robbie Jeo, CEO and Co-Founder of Raflux. “Super Gacha is our first step toward bringing that experience onchain while keeping the physical side of collecting intact.”

With its pre-seed round closed and Super Gacha live on Solana, Raflux is entering its next phase with plans to expand both its digital ecosystem and physical presence.

About Raflux

Raflux — The Super Collectibles Experience is an onchain collectibles platform connecting interactive digital experiences with real-world collectibles.

Its flagship product, Super Gacha, allows users to open interactive digital packs for the chance to pull real graded collectibles, USDC, or both, using verifiable onchain randomness and offering a 90% buyback option.

Raflux is building an ecosystem around discovery, ownership, rewards, progression and community across digital and physical collecting experiences.

Website: raflux.io X: @Raflux_io