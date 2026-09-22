Craig and Priscilla Albin Announce Expanded Real Estate Services Across Anaheim Hills, Yorba Linda and North Orange County

Craig and Priscilla Albin are expanding their real estate marketing and client services throughout Anaheim Hills, Yorba Linda and North Orange County, providing buyers and sellers with personalized guidance across established residential communities in Southern California.

Expanded Real Estate Coverage Across North Orange County

Their primary real estate service areas include Anaheim Hills, Peralta Hills, Yorba Linda, Villa Park, Orange, Orange Park Acres, Brea, Placentia and Fullerton. They also assist clients throughout North Tustin, Cowan Heights, Lemon Heights, Panorama Heights, Tustin, Anaheim, La Habra, Buena Park, Cypress, La Mirada and Santa Ana.

Rather than limiting their services to one city, Craig and Priscilla help clients compare opportunities across interconnected communities. Their expanded coverage is particularly useful for homeowners who plan to sell a property in one Orange County city and purchase their next home in another.

“Orange County buyers and sellers rarely limit their plans to a single ZIP code,” said Craig and Priscilla Albin. “Someone considering Anaheim Hills may also explore Yorba Linda, Villa Park, North Tustin or Orange Park Acres. Our role is to help clients understand the differences between these communities and confidently choose the option that fits their needs.”

Supporting Anaheim Hills and Yorba Linda Buyers and Sellers

Craig and Priscilla are strengthening their presence as Realtors serving Anaheim Hills and Yorba Linda, two nearby communities with different housing options, neighborhood characteristics and buying opportunities.

Anaheim Hills real estate includes hillside neighborhoods, view properties, gated communities, traditional single family homes and larger residences in areas such as Peralta Hills. Yorba Linda includes established residential neighborhoods, newer communities, larger lots, luxury homes and properties designed for buyers seeking additional space.

Craig and Priscilla help clients evaluate available homes, recent comparable sales, property values, neighborhood locations, home and lot sizes, views, outdoor space, community amenities, commuting requirements, lifestyle preferences and long term resale considerations.

For sellers, their approach includes reviewing recent sales, competing listings, current buyer demand and property specific features before developing a customized marketing strategy. Depending on the property, important features may include hillside or city light views, gated community access, renovated kitchens and bathrooms, pools, outdoor entertaining areas, larger lots, flexible living spaces and proximity to parks and trails.

Property Specific Marketing for Orange County Homes

With many buyers beginning their property searches online, Craig and Priscilla use digital presentation and property specific marketing to communicate a home’s location, features and potential value.

Their seller focused services may include strategic pricing recommendations, professional property presentation, high quality listing photography, property descriptions, digital and social media exposure, community focused marketing, communication with prospective buyers and agents, and guidance throughout negotiations and closing.

The marketing approach varies according to the property and community. A view home in Anaheim Hills, an estate style property in Yorba Linda and a larger lot residence in Orange Park Acres may each require different positioning and buyer outreach.

Craig and Priscilla also help homeowners evaluate potential property value using current market information, relevant comparable sales, property condition, location, improvements, lot characteristics and local competition rather than relying exclusively on automated home value estimates.

Buyer Guidance Across Multiple Communities

Buyers searching in Anaheim Hills and Yorba Linda may encounter single family homes, luxury properties, view homes, gated communities, condominiums, townhomes, properties with pools, larger lots, updated homes and residences with renovation potential.

Craig and Priscilla help buyers consider factors beyond staging and finishes, including property condition, layout, location, major systems, maintenance requirements and potential resale value. Their services also include property searches, comparable sales analysis, home tour guidance, offer preparation, contract and contingency guidance, inspection support, appraisal and financing coordination, negotiation assistance and closing guidance.

The same community focused approach extends to Villa Park, Orange Park Acres, Orange, Brea, Placentia, Fullerton, North Tustin and Tustin.

Villa Park buyers may be seeking privacy, larger properties, distinctive architecture and an established residential environment. Orange Park Acres may attract buyers interested in larger parcels, equestrian amenities, guest accommodations, privacy, mature landscaping, pools and custom features.

North Tustin, including Cowan Heights, Lemon Heights and Panorama Heights, also includes properties with views, larger lots, custom construction, architectural character and privacy.

Coordinating Home Sales and Purchases

Craig and Priscilla also assist clients who need to sell an existing property while purchasing another home. This process can involve different cities and requires planning around the expected sale timeline, available home equity, financing requirements, purchase contingencies, temporary housing, current inventory and preferred closing schedules.

A client may be selling in Fullerton and purchasing in Yorba Linda, leaving Anaheim for Orange Park Acres or moving from Brea to Anaheim Hills. Their multi city coverage allows clients to maintain consistent real estate guidance throughout both transactions.

For buyers relocating to Orange County, Craig and Priscilla help compare communities and available housing based on budget, property preferences, location requirements and lifestyle priorities.

Southern California Service Corridor Continues to Expand

While Anaheim Hills, Yorba Linda and North Orange County remain the primary focus of Craig and Priscilla Albin’s real estate services, their experience extends into additional Southern California communities.

They have helped clients complete transactions in Chino Hills, Diamond Bar, Corona, Garden Grove, Westminster, Los Alamitos, Aliso Viejo, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Rancho Santa Margarita, Lake Forest, Irvine, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Mission Viejo and Laguna Niguel.

This broader service corridor supports clients relocating within Southern California, selling an existing property before purchasing another home or comparing multiple communities before making a real estate decision.

Their experience also extends to coastal and South Orange County markets. Property marketing in Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and other coastal communities can require consideration of proximity to the coast, views, outdoor living, neighborhood characteristics, property condition and access to local amenities.

Personalized Guidance for Different Properties and Markets

Although Craig and Priscilla serve multiple communities, their approach does not apply the same strategy to every city, buyer, seller or property.

Their services combine personalized real estate guidance, responsive communication, community specific market knowledge, customized home selling strategies, property specific pricing analysis, contract and negotiation support, and coordination throughout the transaction.

Homeowners preparing to sell can receive guidance concerning recent comparable sales, potential property value, recommended preparations, pricing considerations, marketing opportunities, estimated selling timelines and coordination with another purchase.

Buyers can receive assistance exploring homes throughout Anaheim Hills, Yorba Linda, Villa Park, Orange Park Acres, Orange, Brea, Placentia, Fullerton, North Tustin, Tustin and additional Southern California communities.

About Craig & Priscilla Albin

Craig and Priscilla Albin are nationally ranked real estate professionals serving Anaheim Hills, Orange County, and surrounding Southern California communities. Recognized among the Top 1% of Realtors nationwide, they have earned RealTrends Top 1% recognition, RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement honors, Diamond Award Team recognition, and Chairman’s Club membership. Known for strategic marketing, luxury home expertise, integrity, and a client-first approach, Craig and Priscilla consistently help buyers and sellers achieve exceptional results.

Learn more about Craig and Priscilla Albin and their real estate services:

Community Resources

Readers can also explore local real estate resources for communities served by Craig and Priscilla: