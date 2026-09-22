Mo Thweny Launches Metro Detroit Luxury Market Pulse to Track High-End Real Estate Trends Across His Core Communities

Metro Detroit Realtor Mo Thweny has launched the Metro Detroit Luxury Market Pulse, a hyper-local real estate report created to track high-end housing trends across the core communities he serves.

With more than 20 years of experience, more than $100 million in transactions, and more than 250 homes sold, Thweny developed the Metro Detroit Luxury Market Pulse to provide buyers, sellers, and homeowners with community-specific information about the conditions influencing luxury real estate throughout the region.

The report will focus on West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, Commerce Township, Novi, Birmingham, Northville, Northville Township, Royal Oak, Berkley, and surrounding Metro Detroit communities.

Rather than relying solely on national housing headlines or statistics covering Metro Detroit as one broad market, the Metro Detroit Luxury Market Pulse will examine individual communities, price ranges, property types, buyer activity, inventory, and negotiating conditions.

The report will primarily track residential properties priced at $1 million and above while also monitoring homes between $700,000 and $999,999 when activity within that range provides useful insight into Metro Detroit’s emerging luxury market.

“Metro Detroit luxury real estate is extremely community-specific,” Thweny said. “A broad regional statistic cannot tell a homeowner exactly how a property in West Bloomfield compares with one in Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Novi, or Northville. The Luxury Market Pulse is designed to provide the local context people need to understand the market in which they are actually competing.”

Five Signals Will Track Metro Detroit Luxury Market Conditions

Each edition of the Metro Detroit Luxury Market Pulse will track five key signals: Buyer Demand, Price Integrity, the Quality Window, Negotiation Conditions, and Property Presentation. These measures will examine where buyers are active, how asking prices are performing, how quickly well-positioned properties attract interest, where negotiating leverage is shifting, and how condition and presentation influence buyer response. Together, the five signals provide a focused view of luxury market conditions across Metro Detroit.

Luxury Real Estate Varies Across Thweny’s Core Communities

The Metro Detroit Luxury Market Pulse recognizes that luxury is not defined by one price point or property type across every community.

The report will evaluate emerging luxury properties from $700,000 to $999,999; core luxury homes from $1 million to $2 million; properties above $2 million; custom and estate-style residences; waterfront and lake-access homes; historic and architecturally distinctive properties; high-end new construction; and luxury condominiums and downtown residences.

Factors including location, architectural design, lot size, privacy, waterfront access, property condition, renovation quality, custom construction, interior finishes, functional layout, scarcity, and proximity to amenities can influence how a property competes.

“Luxury should not be defined by price alone,” Thweny said. “A property may command a premium because of its architecture, land, location, lake frontage, privacy, renovation quality, or scarcity. Understanding the complete property and the buyers most likely to value it is essential.”

The report will examine these differences at the community level. West Bloomfield and Commerce Township include waterfront and lake-oriented properties where frontage, views, privacy, lake characteristics, lot usability, and renovation quality may influence value.

Bloomfield Hills and Bloomfield Township feature estate-style residences, custom construction, larger lots, mature landscaping, and architecturally distinctive homes. Farmington Hills offers established neighborhoods, executive-style homes, larger properties, and varied architectural styles.

Novi attracts buyers seeking newer construction, custom homes, modern amenities, and convenience, while Birmingham combines downtown accessibility with historic residences, luxury condominiums, and high-end new construction.

Northville and Northville Township offer downtown proximity, custom construction, larger lots, privacy, and estate-style properties. Royal Oak and Berkley represent another luxury segment where walkability, modern construction, renovated homes, neighborhood character, and downtown access may influence buyer decisions.

“Every one of these communities offers something different,” Thweny said. “The buyer seeking a waterfront property in West Bloomfield or Commerce Township may not be the same buyer searching for walkability in Birmingham or Royal Oak. Effective pricing and marketing begin with understanding those differences.”

Serving Metro Detroit’s Core Luxury Communities

The Metro Detroit Luxury Market Pulse is built around the communities where Mo Thweny serves buyers, sellers, and homeowners throughout the region. Each community has its own housing inventory, property characteristics, lifestyle considerations, and buyer expectations.

Homeowners and buyers can explore community-specific real estate information through the following local market pages:

These community pages provide local real estate insights, neighborhood information, housing opportunities, and factors influencing property values. They complement the Metro Detroit Luxury Market Pulse with a more localized perspective on the communities Thweny serves.

Market Pulse Will Monitor Pricing, Inventory and Buyer Response

Future editions of the Metro Detroit Luxury Market Pulse may examine luxury inventory, new listings, pending properties, completed sales, price adjustments, days on market, sale-to-list-price relationships, buyer response to renovated and unrenovated homes, waterfront activity, new construction, negotiation patterns, and features attracting buyer interest.

The report will also monitor performance during the Quality Window, the initial period when newly listed homes typically receive significant exposure to active buyers and real estate professionals.

“The goal is not simply to select the highest possible asking price,” Thweny said. “The goal is to position the property strategically while protecting the homeowner’s interests and encouraging qualified buyers to act.”

Luxury Market Insight Supports Property-Specific Strategies

Alongside the Metro Detroit Luxury Market Pulse, Thweny will offer a Confidential Luxury Positioning Review for homeowners seeking a property-specific analysis.

The review will consider how a property may compete in the current market, which active and recently sold properties are most relevant, the type of buyer most likely to respond, which features should receive marketing emphasis, whether preparation may strengthen its position, and how current inventory could influence pricing.

Thweny’s luxury listing strategy may include property-specific pricing analysis, pre-listing preparation, staging recommendations, architectural photography, cinematic property video, drone imagery when appropriate, floor plans, lifestyle-focused storytelling, digital advertising, search-optimized exposure, outreach to buyers and real estate professionals, private showing strategies, and ongoing evaluation of market feedback.

“Luxury marketing begins long before a property is publicly listed,” Thweny said. “It starts with understanding the home, identifying its strongest selling points, evaluating the competition, and creating a strategy designed for the buyers most likely to appreciate what makes it valuable.”

The Metro Detroit Luxury Market Pulse is intended to become an ongoing resource providing accurate local context, strategic guidance, and property-specific insight for luxury homeowners and buyers across Thweny’s core Metro Detroit communities.

About Mo Thweny

Mo Thweny is a Metro Detroit real estate professional with over 20 years of experience, more than $100 million in transactions, and 250+ homes sold. Serving buyers, sellers, and homeowners across West Bloomfield, Farmington Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Novi, Birmingham, Northville, Royal Oak, and surrounding communities, Mo provides personalized guidance, strategic positioning, local expertise, and clear communication. Additional information is available through his Website , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Zillow , Yelp , Realtor.com , and Nextdoor . Inquiries may be sent to [email protected] .