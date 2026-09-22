Evan Reynolds, Real Estate Agent in Palatine, IL, and Home Team Advantage Named to Chicago Agent Magazine’s 2026 Who’s Who

Home Team Advantage at eXp Realty, led by Evan Reynolds , has been named to Chicago Agent Magazine’s 2026 Who’s Who in Chicagoland Real Estate.

The feature profiles Reynolds alongside Ewelina Suchecki, Nicole Verlotta, Stefan Magazin, Almas Malik, and Abigail Reynolds — and the emphasis is telling. The magazine did not spotlight one producer with a support staff. It spotlighted a group of specialists.

That distinction is the point of the recognition, and it is what Reynolds has spent nine years building toward.

Six People, Six Different Things

Most real estate teams are assembled from similar agents doing similar work at different volumes. Home Team Advantage is assembled from people who are good at different things.

Ewelina Suchecki came from mortgage lending. When a buyer hits a financing wall — a debt-to-income problem, a condo that will not clear underwriting, a credit issue surfacing at the worst moment — the team has someone who worked that side of the desk professionally. Ewelina and her family reside in Elk Grove Village.

Nicole Verlotta is a Palatine native whose relationships run through residents and downtown business owners. That is the kind of local knowledge that cannot be researched, only accumulated.

Stefan Magazin is a former University of Illinois Chicago soccer goalkeeper who earned Top 10 Rookie of the Year in both volume and units in 2025 from the North Shore-Barrington Association of REALTORS®.

Almas Malik anchors the team’s presence in Schaumburg, a distinct market with its own inventory and buyer preferences.

Kara Dziewior and Logan Laude expand client coverage as the roster grows. Logan was born and raised in Mount Prospect and now resides in Des Plaines.

Abigail Reynolds — Evan’s wife and business partner — runs transaction coordination, the operational structure that lets everyone else stay with clients instead of chasing paperwork.

“Radically Available”

Reynolds’s own differentiator is availability, and he treats it as a design constraint rather than a personality trait.

He tries to operate roughly 48 hours ahead, deliberately refusing to book his calendar out weeks in advance. A listing appears unexpectedly. A seller gets an offer that needs analysis today. An inspection turns up something. A buyer gets one shot at a competitive property.

A fully booked calendar cannot absorb any of those. A deliberately underbooked one can.

The current Zillow profile reflects what that produces: 121 five-star team reviews, 116 sales in the past 12 months, and 489 total recorded team sales as of early September 2026.

And it is not tiered by price point. A first condo gets the same response time as a repeat client’s fourth move.

Discipline From Athletics

Reynolds competed as a college athlete, and the habit that transferred was repetition.

Consistent performance rarely comes from one extraordinary effort. It comes from preparation, recovery, and showing up again — which in real estate means the follow-up happens, calls get returned, market data gets reviewed, the listing gets prepared, and the offer gets evaluated carefully.

And when something breaks, it has to be fixed. Reynolds says that part is why he still enjoys the work. The unpredictability is not something he tolerates; it is part of what makes the job interesting.

Palatine Became Home First

Reynolds is not a lifelong Palatine resident, and the actual sequence matters more than the claim would.

He and his family settled in Palatine roughly eight years ago. The community became their home, and then it became the center of the business. In 2023 he made that permanent by opening a Home Team Advantage eXp Realty branch office in Palatine.

Choosing a town and then building a business inside it is a different kind of commitment from inheriting one. It also explains the depth of the local investment — community relationships, business connections, neighborhood knowledge, and search visibility built deliberately rather than assumed.

Home Team Advantage primarily serves Palatine , Arlington Heights , Rolling Meadows , Mount Prospect , Prospect Heights , and Schaumburg , with active work throughout Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates, and the surrounding Northwest Suburbs.

Buyers can search by property type across townhomes, condos, homes with pools, new construction, homes with acreage, and luxury homes.

When the Team Became Personal

The philosophy was tested in 2025, when Reynolds’s young son required surgery.

For a parent running a high-volume real estate organization, that collapses professional and personal priorities into each other in a way no production chart captures. Reynolds credits his team with keeping the business moving while his family needed him — a point Chicago Agent Magazine highlighted directly.

It also clarified what the company name is supposed to mean. A real team functions when one member needs support. It does not depend on one person being reachable every hour of every day.

The systems, relationships, and shared standards Reynolds spent years building mattered most in the stretch when he could not be the one applying them.

He and Abigail are now raising their son and preparing to welcome their daughter this November.

Production Behind the Recognition

Home Team Advantage completes 100+ annual transactions with more than $30 million in annual production volume. The team has recorded 489 total Zillow sales and 120 five-star reviews. Evan Reynolds earned eXp ICON Agent recognition from 2024 through 2026 and NSBAR Top 1% recognition for volume and transactions. The Palatine office opened in 2023.

Chicago Agent Magazine reported $22M+ closed and pending as of June 2026; the Zillow figures above are more current and indicate continued growth past that snapshot.

Working With Home Team Advantage

Sellers can request a free home valuation or review the Market Your Home approach.

Buyers can run an advanced search, try the AI smart search, explore the map search, browse newest and featured listings oropen houses, review market reports, or estimate payments with the mortgage calculator.

To start a conversation, contact Home Team Advantage .

About Evan Reynolds and Home Team Advantage

Evan Reynolds is Team Lead of Home Team Advantage at eXp Realty, a Palatine-based real estate team serving buyers, sellers, investors, first-time purchasers, relocating families, and homeowners throughout Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs.

Reynolds entered real estate in 2016 and has developed Home Team Advantage into an organization completing more than 100 transactions annually. He has earned eXp ICON recognition and top 1% production recognition through the North Shore-Barrington Association of REALTORS®, and has served on the association’s Young Professionals Network Executive Board. He opened the team’s Palatine branch office in 2023.

In 2026, Home Team Advantage was selected for Chicago Agent Magazine’s Who’s Who in Chicagoland Real Estate, recognizing the team’s production, specialized expertise, and continued growth throughout Palatine and surrounding communities.

Learn more at HomeTeamAV.com .

Evan Reynolds is Team Lead of Home Team Advantage at eXp Realty (License #475173173), located at 220 N Smith St, Suite 110, Palatine, IL 60067. He can be reached by phone at 847-469-1918 or by email at [email protected]. Additional information is available at HomeTeamAV.com. Home Team Advantage and Evan Reynolds can also be found through the Google Business Profile , Zillow — 120 five-star reviews , Realtor.com , FastExpert , Facebook , Yelp , and Apple Maps .