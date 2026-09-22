Most synthetic rugs and carpets are made from polyester, nylon, or polypropylene. These materials, at their core, are forms of plastic. Every step, vacuum pass, and movement sheds microscopic fibers into the air. These fibers do not dissolve. They accumulate in dust, suspend in indoor air, and settle on surfaces. For families with young children who spend a lot of time on the floor, exposure is direct. According to a new study reported by Yahoo, humans can inhale more than 70,000 microplastic particles each day indoors.

The scientific evidence on this issue is growing. A February 2026 peer-reviewed study published in Water, Air & Soil Pollution by Springer Nature confirmed that indoor microplastic sources, such as synthetic carpets and textiles, account for approximately 70% of indoor air microplastic pollution. For homeowners who want to reduce the synthetic microplastic load in their living environment, the floor covering is one of the most practical places to start. A handwoven natural fiber rug made from mountain wool is safer for your home.

To serve the growing number of homeowners making material-conscious purchasing decisions, Rug Source is expanding its curated collection of over 30,000 authentic Persian, Oriental, Turkish, Moroccan, and contemporary rugs. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based retailer, founded in 2010 by Mina Daryoushfar, operates as one of the leading online destinations for quality handcrafted rugs in the United States, sourcing its inventory directly from top producing regions including Iran, India, Turkey, and Afghanistan.

The direct-import model at the heart of Rug Source’s operation cuts out the intermediary layers that inflate retail pricing. By working directly with weavers, dealers, and regional markets, Rug Source delivers savings of up to 80% below comparable retail pricing. This margin reflects the actual cost of bringing a rug directly from its country of origin to the U.S. consumer, without the markup that accumulates at each stage of a traditional supply chain. Clients get access to free U.S. shipping, and a 30-day return policy applies to all orders.

The expanded collection covers the full range of styles, origins, and price points that U.S. buyers look for. Hand-knotted wool rugs from Iran and India form the core inventory. They’re pieces made using the same techniques passed down through generations of weavers in producing communities in Tabriz, Kashan, and Jaipur. Alongside those, Rug Source carries flatweave cotton kilims, tribal wool pieces from Afghanistan and Morocco, and silk and silk-blend rugs for formal interiors. Each piece is inspected at origin for fiber composition, dye integrity, and construction quality before purchase.