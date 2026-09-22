Zocket Wins Accenture Tech Next Challenge 2026 With AI That Finally Understands the Brand

Zocket has been named the winner of the Accenture Tech Next Challenge 2026 in the Song category, a track focused on Autonomous Growth Agents and how enterprises can reimagine the way they acquire, serve and grow customers.

For marketing teams, that transition is particularly relevant. CMOs today are navigating fragmented technology stacks, growing volumes of customer and performance data, rising acquisition costs and increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable returns from marketing investments. At the same time, adopting AI at scale requires systems that understand the context of a brand.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, Zocket is an AI-native marketing operating system for enterprise consumer brands. The company is trusted by more than 100 brands across 25+ countries, with more than 1 billion consumer and category data points ingested to date, alongside performance data from more than $250 million in advertising spend across 40+ industries.

Giving AI the Context of the Brand

At the center of Zocket’s marketing operating system is Brand Brain, a shared context foundation designed to give workflows, campaigns and content a consistent understanding of the brand.

Structured as a knowledge graph, Brand Brain brings together information from company sources such as websites, product catalogs, style guides, CRM systems and advertising accounts, along with external signals including reviews, search trends and competitor activity. It continuously incorporates updates so specialized AI agents can work from current brand information rather than starting from disconnected data.

General-purpose AI models can reason at scale, but they don’t know your enterprise. Brand guidelines, product data, customer conversations, and performance signals live scattered across disconnected systems.

Brand Brain closes that gap. It structures signals from every connected source and feeds brand context directly into the agents built on top of it, so agents never start from scratch. Skills scope instructions to a single agent, so creative guidance never bleeds into customer responses.

Teams work from one intelligent input. Zocket routes every request to the agent built to handle it. Four specialized agents already run core marketing workflows today.

AI Designer produces on-brand creative at volume with approvals built in. Across 26 specialist apps in four groups (creation, copy, adaptation, competitive and commerce), it takes a single master and resizes and localizes it into every platform aspect ratio in one click, spanning image, video, UGC, carousel and marketplace listings. Purpose-built apps such as Image Ad Creator, UGC Video Creator and Localization Studio handle the specific job, while the Compliance Checker audits every asset against the brand rules, flags by severity and auto-fixes where it can, and Approvals routes each one for human sign-off before distribution. In practice that is a festive campaign in multiple languages overnight, listing images at SKU scale, and agency-grade volume without the retainer.

Brand Moderator brings every comment, DM and review into one review queue across all your social platforms, each with an AI-drafted reply and the rule it applied. The Rules Engine turns a client’s escalation matrix into enforced routing, and reviews of 2 stars and below auto-escalate. Responses are auto-posted by default. Human review is triggered only when AI confidence is low, or when a user threatens, blackmails, or repeatedly escalates to senior leadership. Action history keeps a full audit trail of what was drafted, approved, edited or rejected.Together with Brand Guardian, it functions as an always-on ORM layer — no agency required, holds a 30-minute median response SLA, and catches spikes into the queue, with AI Researcher available for on-demand crisis or competitor deep-dives across 30+ sources.

Consumer Insights listens to your brand against the whole category, tracking share of voice, sentiment, topics, channels and estimated reach. A Sub-Brands view surfaces a sub-line quietly underperforming while the master brand still looks healthy, and you can drill from any chart into the raw Mentions stream, the evidence behind the number, including platforms where you hold no official account. That powers category benchmarking, sub-brand NPS and perception, and pinpointing what is actually driving a sentiment shift, with on-demand deep research across 30+ sources.

AI Paid Media answers “is my ad money working” in plain English.It diagnoses performance across all your ad platforms, marketing channels, and analytical and attribution tools. then ranks a Signals feed of what changed and what to do. Goals read On-track, At-risk or Breached at account, platform or campaign level across CPA, ROAS, CTR, CPC, CPP and purchase volume. It surfaces ad waste, audience saturation and creative fatigue, and drafts changes for review, with the marketer approving and executing inside the ad platform.

Alongside these agents, Reporting provides shared reporting infrastructure across the platform, including prompt-built dashboards, saved analyses, scheduled alerts and diagnostic playbooks, reducing the manual work involved in rebuilding recurring marketing reports.

Human-in-the-Loop, Compounding Intelligence

Zocket separates automating marketing work from removing human control. Agents generate creative, draft responses, diagnose performance, and analyze consumer data, while brand, publishing, and spending decisions stay behind approval gates. Any suggestion can become a tracked, owned, dated task, so it turns into work someone owns, not a notification that scrolls past.

Every agent action feeds a single, shared knowledge graph, and nothing stays siloed: learnings from one workflow generalize across all others. The same goes for human feedback. Approve or correct an output in one narrow context, and that signal gets aggregated and generalized at the graph level, making every agent smarter, not just the one being corrected. Most tools treat feedback as a local fix. Zocket treats it as a permanent addition to a shared brand intelligence layer, and that’s the core differentiator.

“This recognition validates our belief that the next phase of enterprise marketing will be driven by AI that truly understands the brand. With Brand OS and Brand Brain, our goal is to help marketing teams move from fragmented tools to intelligent systems that learn, act and improve continuously, with human approval where it matters.” said Mukund Srivathsan, Co-Founder & CTO, Zocket

The Accenture Tech Next Challenge brings together startups developing technology-led solutions for enterprise transformation. For Zocket, winning the Song category provides further validation for its approach to building contextual AI for enterprise marketing and strengthens its ambition to bring Brand OS to more enterprise teams globally.

As AI moves deeper into marketing workflows, the opportunity is not simply to add more AI tools. It is to give specialized AI applications the brand context, governance and human oversight required to make them useful inside real enterprise environments.

For Zocket, that starts with a shared Brand Brain: one context foundation that helps every agent understand the brand before it generates, analyzes or recommends what happens next.

About Zocket

Zocket is an AI native operating system for enterprise brand marketing that brings together brand intelligence, creative production, consumer research, paid media, and related marketing workflows. The company develops Brand OS around a shared Brand Brain designed to organize information from connected business and external sources and make that context available to specialized AI agents. Zocket is headquartered in San Francisco, with operations and engineering in Chennai. More information is available at Zocket , and media inquiries can be directed to [email protected] .