928 New Homes Are Coming to the Lake Havasu Area: Kristina and Scott Horton Explain What DL Ranch Could Mean for Buyers, Sellers and Home Values

One of the largest new residential developments in the Lake Havasu area is taking shape in Havasu Heights, where DL Ranch plans to bring 928 new homes to the region.

Developed by APX West in partnership with Century Complete, part of national homebuilder Century Communities, DL Ranch is designed to expand new-construction housing opportunities in the Lake Havasu area. Plans call for single-story homes ranging from approximately 1,290 to 1,815 square feet, with multiple floor plans, modern features and expected starting prices in the low $300,000s.

For longtime Lake Havasu City REALTORS® Kristina and Scott Horton, the development is significant not only because of its size, but because of what nearly 1,000 additional homes could mean for buyers, existing homeowners and the future of the local real estate market.

Kristina and Scott lead The Horton Team at Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty, a husband-and-wife real estate team with more than 10 years of experience serving Lake Havasu City and communities throughout Western Arizona. With $75 million+ in career real estate sales, 250+ families helped and an average of 30+ homes sold annually, they consistently rank among the top 1–5% of REALTORS® locally.

“Nearly 1,000 new homes is meaningful for a market our size,” said Kristina Horton. “It creates opportunities for buyers, but it also changes the conversation for existing homeowners. The impact is going to depend on where a home is located, its price point, what features it offers and how quickly new inventory is introduced.”

What Is DL Ranch in Havasu Heights?

DL Ranch is a planned 928-home residential community in Havasu Heights being developed by APX West in partnership with Century Complete.

According to information released by the development team, the community is centered on expanding attainable homeownership and providing additional housing options for first-time buyers, families, local workforce professionals and people looking to establish roots in the Lake Havasu area.

Plans include a collection of single-story homes ranging from approximately 1,290 to 1,815 square feet, with multiple designs, contemporary finishes and energy-efficient construction. Homes are expected to start in the low $300,000s.

Home sales are now underway through Century Complete, with additional opportunities expected as the community continues to develop.

Infrastructure and site development are also progressing, including roadway improvements as the project moves from planning to an active residential community.

For Lake Havasu, the scale of the project is what makes it particularly noteworthy.

Could 928 New Homes Affect Lake Havasu City Home Prices?

The impact on home values is not simply a matter of adding 928 homes. DL Ranch will increase housing supply over time, but new construction may not directly compete with every existing property.

Buyers may compare modern, energy efficient homes with resale properties offering pools, RV or boat garages, larger lots, views, upgrades or proximity to the water. The eventual market impact will depend on construction pace, buyer demand, mortgage rates, resale inventory and broader economic conditions.

Why DL Ranch’s Starting Price Could Matter

One of the most significant aspects of DL Ranch may be its expected pricing.

With homes anticipated to start in the low $300,000s, the community could establish an additional new-construction option for buyers who may have struggled to find the right combination of price, condition and features in existing inventory.

That could be especially relevant for first-time homebuyers, workforce professionals, local families, retirees and relocation buyers.

It could also establish a new comparison point for sellers.

A resale home within a similar price range may now be evaluated against a brand-new property. But Kristina and Scott say sellers shouldn’t assume that means competing solely on price.

“If you’re selling an existing home, the question isn’t just whether you’re competing with new construction,” said Scott Horton. “It’s what your home offers that a buyer can’t easily get somewhere else. In Lake Havasu, garage space, pools, views, lot size, outdoor living and location can completely change that comparison.”

What DL Ranch Could Mean for Lake Havasu Homebuyers

For buyers, one of the clearest potential benefits is more choice.

An additional 928 planned homes could give buyers more opportunities to compare new construction with resale properties and evaluate different price points, locations, floor plans and lifestyles.

But the advertised starting price should not be the only consideration.

Buyers comparing DL Ranch with an existing Lake Havasu home should consider the entire cost and lifestyle associated with each property. Lot characteristics, upgrades, landscaping, garage and boat storage, pools, HOA costs where applicable, future development, commute patterns and proximity to the lake can all influence the decision.

A new home may be the right choice for one buyer, while an established property with a pool and RV garage may provide significantly more value for another.

What DL Ranch Could Mean for Lake Havasu Home Sellers

Increased inventory may make pricing and positioning more important for sellers. Buyers will have more options, including new construction, but existing homes can remain competitive through features such as pools, RV garages, boat storage, views, larger lots and established landscaping.

Kristina and Scott recommend evaluating conditions within each neighborhood, price range and property type as additional phases of DL Ranch enter the market.

Growth Could Affect Traffic, Infrastructure and Daily Life

With nearly 1,000 additional households planned, DL Ranch could affect traffic, infrastructure, utilities, businesses and community services as the development progresses. Roadway improvements and site development are already underway.

“Growth can be positive, but how we grow matters,” said Kristina Horton. “Developments of this size can influence much more than home inventory.”

Lake Havasu’s Communities Offer Buyers Very Different Lifestyles

The Horton Team serves buyers and sellers throughout Lake Havasu City , Havasu Riviera , Foothills Estates , The Refuge , Kingman , Bullhead City , Parker, Fort Mohave, Golden Valley, Yucca and surrounding communities.

Buyer priorities vary by location, from affordability and new construction to waterfront access, larger lots, RV garages, pools and views. As a result, DL Ranch’s impact may differ across the broader Western Arizona housing market.

Kristina and Scott Horton: A Trusted Resource for Lake Havasu City Real Estate

Kristina and Scott Horton lead The Horton Team at Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty, a husband-and-wife REALTOR® team with 10+ years of experience serving Lake Havasu City and Western Arizona.

With $75 million+ in career sales, 250+ families helped and 30+ homes sold annually, they rank among the top 1–5% of local REALTORS® and have earned Top Producer and President’s Club recognition, along with 50+ five-star Google reviews.

Their experience includes first-time buyers, relocations, retirees, luxury and waterfront properties, investments and home sales.

“Real estate here is incredibly local,” said Kristina Horton. “A headline about Lake Havasu doesn’t tell you what’s happening with your home or neighborhood. That’s where local market experience matters.”

DL Ranch Press Release June 29th, 2026: https://apxwest.com/announcing-dl-ranch-a-928-home-community/

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