Anna Buono Earns RealTrends Verified City Rank Recognition in Wallingford, Connecticut for Volume and Sides

RealTrends Verified Recognition Highlights Wallingford Production

Anna Buono, an award-winning Connecticut Realtor with more than 23 years of residential real estate experience, has earned recognition in the RealTrends Verified City Rankings for Wallingford, Connecticut, for volume and sides. The city-specific recognition reflects Buono’s verified real estate production within the Wallingford market and adds to a professional record that includes national, statewide, and local achievements.

The Wallingford recognition provides consumers with another source of information when evaluating Buono’s experience in the local real estate market. RealTrends Verified rankings use verified production information to recognize real estate professionals based on transaction performance.

In addition to her Wallingford City Rank recognition, Buono has been recognized among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide by RealTrends. She has also ranked #1 in total units sold statewide within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, placing ahead of more than 1,500 affiliated Realtors across Connecticut for units sold.

“Real estate is always local, and every community has its own market conditions, neighborhoods, housing styles, and buyer expectations,” Buono said. “Being recognized through the RealTrends Verified City Rankings for Wallingford is especially meaningful because it reflects the work I have done for clients in this community.”

Wallingford Recognition Adds to More Than 23 Years of Experience

Buono’s RealTrends Verified recognition builds on more than 23 years in Connecticut real estate, along with her #1 ranking for units sold in North Haven in 2025 and year-to-date 2026, Chairman’s Circle Gold Award, 12 consecutive Five Star Real Estate Professional Awards, and multiple professional real estate credentials.

Local Market Knowledge Supports Wallingford Clients

Buono’s RealTrends Verified City Rank recognition reflects her production in Wallingford, a market with varied neighborhoods, property types, price ranges, and buyer demand. She helps sellers evaluate comparable sales, competition, property condition, pricing, and market conditions to develop an appropriate listing strategy.

“Two homes can appear similar online but perform very differently once they enter the market,” Buono said. “Condition, location, preparation, pricing, and buyer perception all matter. Local experience helps clients understand those differences before making a major decision.”

Supporting Wallingford Homebuyers Through the Purchase Process

Buono helps Wallingford buyers navigate property searches, offers, inspections, financing, and closing, including first-time buyers who need additional guidance.

“Buyers should never feel pressured into making a decision they do not understand,” Buono said.

Individualized Guidance for Sellers, Seniors, and Downsizers

Buono’s approach to the Wallingford market also includes helping homeowners determine how to prepare a property before listing. Depending on the home, recommendations may involve repairs, curb appeal, decluttering, presentation, paint, flooring, lighting, photography, or other improvements that could influence buyer response.

Not every property requires extensive renovation before entering the market. Buono evaluates preparation decisions in relation to the home’s condition, price range, competing inventory, seller budget, and intended timeline.

“The goal is not to tell every homeowner to renovate,” Buono said. “The goal is to identify what will make the greatest difference for that particular property and help the seller make informed decisions before going to market.”

As a Seniors Real Estate Specialist, Buono has completed specialized education related to the real estate needs of older adults and their families. Her work with seniors and downsizers may include evaluating a longtime residence, discussing preparation before a sale, developing a manageable listing timeline, and coordinating the real estate portion of a transition to another home or community.

Recognition Reflects a Broader Record of Production and Service

Buono’s RealTrends Verified City Rank recognition in Wallingford is part of a broader record of professional production and education. In addition to her top 1.5% nationwide RealTrends recognition and statewide units-sold ranking within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, her career includes more than two decades of service throughout Greater New Haven County.

Her service area includes Wallingford , North Haven , Cheshire , Hamden , New Haven, East Haven , Branford, North Branford , Guilford, Madison, Milford, Orange, Woodbridge, Meriden, Middlefield, Durham, and additional Connecticut communities.

That regional experience can provide context for clients comparing Wallingford with surrounding communities. Housing inventory, property taxes, commute considerations, pricing, neighborhood characteristics, and buyer demand can vary between nearby towns, even when properties appear similar.

Buono has built her business around the professional philosophy “Relationships Before Transactions,” emphasizing communication, education, individualized guidance, and long-term relationships with clients.

“My motto has always been ‘Relationships Before Transactions,’” Buono said. “Awards and rankings are an honor, but the most meaningful part of my career is when clients return, refer to someone they care about, or continue to consider me a trusted resource years after closing.”

Wallingford City Rank Recognition Marks Latest Professional Milestone

The RealTrends Verified City Rank recognition for volume and sides provides a Wallingford-specific measure of Buono’s production while complementing her national and statewide achievements.

For consumers evaluating real estate representation, verified production is one factor that may be considered alongside local experience, professional education, communication, marketing strategy, familiarity with the property type, and individual service needs. Rankings and awards do not guarantee the result of any particular transaction, but they can provide additional information about an agent’s professional record.

For Buono, the Wallingford recognition represents both a professional milestone and a connection to the community where she continues to represent buyers and sellers.

“Receiving recognition in Wallingford is meaningful because it represents the people and community I serve,” Buono said. “I am grateful for every client who has trusted me, referred me, or returned to work with me again. I look forward to continuing to earn that trust one relationship at a time.”

About Anna Buono

Anna Buono is an award-winning Connecticut Realtor with more than 23 years of residential real estate experience serving Wallingford, North Haven, and communities throughout Greater New Haven County. She has earned RealTrends Verified City Rank recognition in Wallingford for volume and sides and has been recognized among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. Buono has ranked #1 in total units sold statewide within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, placing first among more than 1,500 affiliated Realtors across Connecticut. She also ranked #1 for total units sold in North Haven in 2025 and year-to-date 2026. Her additional accomplishments include the Chairman’s Circle Gold Award and 12 consecutive Five Star Real Estate Professional Awards. Buono holds the Certified Residential Specialist, Graduate REALTOR® Institute, Seniors Real Estate Specialist, and Pricing Strategy Advisor credentials. Guided by her motto, “Relationships Before Transactions,” she serves homeowners, buyers, first-time purchasers, seniors, downsizers, relocating families, and past clients throughout the region. Additional information about Buono and her real estate services is available through her official website , About page , and Google Reviews . She can also be found on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube , as well as her professional profiles on Zillow , Yelp , Realtor.com , and Nextdoor . Email [email protected] .