Google Opens $899 Googlebook Preorders With Gemini Built Into the Laptop Experience

Google has opened preorders for its new Googlebook, an $899 laptop designed around Gemini AI and a desktop version of Android rather than traditional ChromeOS. First introduced in May, the device combines familiar Chromebook elements with new AI features including a Gemini-connected cursor, enhanced dictation and custom widgets.

Googlebook represents a larger attempt to move Gemini deeper into personal computing instead of treating AI primarily as an app or browser service. The first devices will reach U.S. stores on October 4, followed by Canada, the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany and Australia on October 5.

Magic Cursor Brings Gemini Into Point-and-Click Computing

One of Google’s main additions is Magic Cursor, which lets users select or hover over content and send that context directly to Gemini. Someone could highlight part of a webpage for an explanation, ask Gemini whether an email appears suspicious or select several images and request a combined visualization.

The concept resembles Android’s Circle to Search, adapted for a desktop pointer. While the interaction makes Gemini easier to access, many of the underlying AI capabilities can already be used through existing apps, websites and AI agents without dedicated laptop hardware.

Google is also introducing Rambler, an AI-powered dictation tool designed to turn unstructured speech into cleaner written text. Users can speak freely while the system removes repetition and organizes the result into a more readable form.

Other additions include vibe-coded widgets, Gemini Spark and Gemini Live. Several of those services do not depend on Googlebook hardware, making the device’s tighter integration with the operating system a bigger differentiator than the individual AI tools themselves.

Googlebook Could Eventually Extend Beyond Premium Laptops

The longer-term significance may be Google’s existing Chromebook base, particularly in education. Google has previously said roughly 50 million Chromebooks are used by students and educators, giving the company a large installed audience for future Gemini-based computing experiences.

Current Chromebooks will continue receiving support, although Google has said some devices may eventually become eligible to transition toward the Googlebook experience.

The $899 package includes 12 months of Google AI Pro with 5TB of cloud storage and access to Gemini Advanced tools, plus three-month subscriptions to services including YouTube Premium and Adobe Photoshop. Google says the laptops will receive software updates for up to 10 years.

Google’s initial hardware lineup includes models from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo. Configurations will offer Intel or Qualcomm processors with dedicated NPUs, displays up to 2.8K OLED, haptic glass trackpads and up to 14 hours of claimed battery life.

Featured image credits: Google Blog

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