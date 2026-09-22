Corridor Raises $25 Million to Bring AI Agents to Small-Business Health Benefits

Corridor has raised $25 million in seed funding led by Bain Capital Ventures to build an AI-powered health benefits brokerage for small businesses. The startup pairs human advisors with AI agents that handle administrative healthcare tasks, aiming to make accounts with fewer employees more economical for brokers to serve.

Traditional benefits brokerages can earn lower commissions from smaller companies even though servicing those accounts can require similar amounts of work. Corridor is targeting that imbalance by automating tasks such as checking whether doctors are in an insurance network, scheduling care and providing healthcare providers with updated insurance information.

AI Agents Handle the Administrative Work

Corridor describes itself as an AI-native benefits brokerage for businesses with between one and 500 employees. Human advisors remain responsible for working directly with companies and employees, while software operates behind the scenes throughout enrollment and ongoing healthcare use.

The company’s platform helps employers compare different health plan structures, manage enrollment and support workers after coverage begins. Corridor says its goal is to provide smaller businesses with services that traditionally have been easier for larger employers with dedicated benefits teams to access.

The company was co-founded by Nikhil Aggarwal, Jason Dong, Jackson Wagner and Eric Qian. Wagner previously worked as a product lead at Scale AI before leaving in 2022, while Qian is also a former Scale AI employee.

Wagner’s interest in healthcare developed after a running accident led to complications and chronic pain that required navigating multiple parts of the healthcare system. He later studied computer science and electrical engineering at UC Berkeley and worked with Qian on Capernaum AI, which was developing a clinical agent focused on musculoskeletal care and chronic pain.

A Clinical AI Idea Became a Benefits Brokerage

Wagner and Qian initially approached investment firm Cold Start about funding Capernaum. Aggarwal and Dong, then partners at the firm, instead saw a larger opportunity around how people access healthcare through employer-sponsored health plans, leading the four to launch Corridor together.

The new financing also includes BoxGroup and executives from OpenAI, Scale AI and Ramp. Corridor is entering an important period for benefits brokers because Aggarwal says about 80% of small businesses select their health plans during the fourth quarter.

The company competes with other technology-focused benefits providers including Ignition Benefits and Nava Benefits. As Corridor expands, it is betting that automating administrative work can allow human advisors to spend more time helping smaller employers and their workers navigate health coverage.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.