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Spring & Stitch Introduces Indoor Trampoline Ottoman (TM) as Families Seek Alternatives to Excessive Screen Time

ByEthan Lin

Sep 24, 2026

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) reports that children spend anywhere between 1 and over 8.5 hours on screens per day. Computers, tablets, and smartphones can be useful for kids, considering that they open gateways for learning and getting schoolwork done. They also provide opportunities for relaxing and socializing with peers.

The problem is that too much screen time can lead to a more sedentary lifestyle, as well as issues resulting from digital eye strain. Children may decrease the time spent in-person with friends and family as well, which can be detrimental in both a family and social sense.

When kids border on addiction to digital screens, it can be challenging to get them off devices and back into the real world. It can be even more difficult if they weren’t fond of physical activity in the first place.

Spring & Stitch addresses the above issues with its signature Trampoline Ottoman™. This is a commercial-grade indoor rebounder that allows children of all ages to bounce around safely, as it can hold up to 440 pounds. Because it’s an indoor product, this rebounder encourages kids to be active again without a bigger commitment of getting dressed and going outdoors. They can stay in their pajamas and jump on the trampoline without issue from hot or cold temperatures, rain, sleet, snow, or wind.

Parents don’t have to worry about the Trampoline Ottoman™ clashing with their current interior design, either. The rebounder is designed to function as an upholstered, skirted ottoman that can easily go in areas such as the living room as a functional piece. When they’re not using the product as a trampoline, users can place the removable cover on top and use it as a footrest, reading perch, or seat.

Because the Trampoline Ottoman™ goes right in the living room, this encourages children to spend more time with their loved ones. Parents can also reach a compromise; instead of no screen time at all, they may allow their kids to watch TV while jumping on the trampoline. This results in more physical activity and family socialization for children while still giving them some desired screen time, and this can lead to them getting off devices and opting for more movement on their own.

All Trampoline Ottomans™ are handmade to order in the USA, and clients benefit from free shipping. Spring & Stitch offers a 30-day bounce-it-or-return-it guarantee, so parents can test out whether the product is a good fit for their family and property before fully committing.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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