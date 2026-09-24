Melissa Plemmons Announces $2.2 Million in Lake James and Lake Hickory Waterfront Closings in One Day

Two Waterfront Transactions Total $2.2 Million

Melissa Plemmons , a REALTOR® with eXp Realty, closed two waterfront transactions on two different lakes on the same day, August 7, 2026, totaling $2.2 million while representing opposite sides of the transactions.

The two closings involved properties on Lake James and Lake Hickory, reflecting Plemmons’ focus on lakefront, luxury, and mountain real estate across Western North Carolina.

The transactions also demonstrate the geographic range of her practice, which serves buyers and sellers across multiple communities and waterfront markets in the region.

The Transactions

Lake James, 2063 W Bluewater Drive, Morganton, NC

Plemmons represented the seller of a three-bedroom, 3.5-bath retreat in the gated Waters Edge community.

The 2,270-square-foot home occupies 1.84 private acres of direct lakefront and features a new infinity-edge pool, panoramic Blue Ridge Mountain views, and direct access to the Fonta Flora State Trail.

Listed at $1,499,000, the property closed at $1,400,000 after 17 days on the market.

Lake Hickory, 140 Williams Cove Lane, Taylorsville, NC

Plemmons represented the buyers in an $800,000 purchase just off the main channel.

The property offers direct lake access, water views, and wrap-around outdoor living space, characteristics associated with the lake lifestyle sought by second-home buyers in Western North Carolina.

“These two closings, on two different lakes in the same week, really reflect what my business has become,” said Plemmons. “Buyers and sellers across Western North Carolina know they can come to me whether they’re looking at Lake James, Lake Hickory, or anywhere in between.”

Why Multi-Lake Experience Matters

Many real estate professionals concentrate their practice around a specific lake or community. Western North Carolina’s broader waterfront market presents buyers with multiple lake options, each with different characteristics and considerations.

Lake James is located at the foot of the Blue Ridge and is known for its mountain setting, state park frontage, and deeper water. Lake Hickory is located closer to the Hickory metropolitan area and offers a different combination of location, pricing, and accessibility.

Working across both markets allows Plemmons to assist clients who may be comparing different lakes before deciding where to purchase.

For buyers, the decision can involve more than choosing a particular property. Location, access, lifestyle preferences, commute considerations, property characteristics, and overall budget can all influence which waterfront market is appropriate.

A Strong 2026

Plemmons has recorded 18 homes sold year to date in 2026, generating more than $18 million in sales volume.

She currently has more than 21 active listings under representation and has surpassed $70 million in career sales volume.

Her professional credentials include 3X eXp ICON Agent status, ranking among the top 0.5% of eXp agents nationwide and among the top 10 eXp Realty agents in North Carolina.

She is also an eXp Luxury Agent and was recognized as part of the Western NC REALTORS® Top 250 Class of 2025.

Plemmons is licensed to practice real estate in North Carolina through eXp Realty LLC under license number NC33024.

From the Classroom to the Lake

Plemmons spent more than 25 years as an educator before entering real estate in 2021. Her background in education has influenced the way she approaches real estate transactions and client communication.

Teaching requires explaining complex information to people encountering it for the first time. That experience can be particularly relevant when working with buyers purchasing waterfront property, where transactions may involve considerations beyond those found in conventional residential purchases.

Waterfront buyers can encounter questions involving shoreline rights, dock permitting, water level fluctuation, septic systems on sloped lots, and seasonal access.

Plemmons works with real estate investors, second-home buyers, and households relocating to Western North Carolina.

Communities Served

Plemmons serves buyers and sellers throughout Western North Carolina, including Nebo, Morganton, Marion, Hickory, Boone, and Asheville.

Her lakefront practice centers on Lake James and Lake Hickory and extends into Taylorsville, Alexander County, and surrounding communities in Burke, McDowell, and Catawba counties.

Working With Melissa Plemmons

Plemmons works with buyers and sellers across Western North Carolina, with a focus on lakefront, luxury, mountain, and residential real estate.

Her services include assisting buyers with property searches and purchases and helping sellers prepare, position, and market their properties.

To start a conversation, contact Melissa Plemmons directly at (828) 337-2200 or by email at [email protected] .

About Melissa Plemmons

Melissa Plemmons is a REALTOR® with eXp Realty LLC, North Carolina License #NC33024, based at 47 Linville View Dr., Nebo, North Carolina.

She specializes in lakefront, mountain, and luxury real estate across Western North Carolina, including the Lake James and Lake Hickory markets and surrounding communities.

A former educator with more than 25 years in the classroom, Plemmons entered real estate in 2021 and has since surpassed $70 million in career sales.

She is a 3X eXp ICON Agent, ranks among the top 0.5% of eXp Realty agents nationwide and among the top 10 eXp Realty agents in North Carolina, holds eXp Luxury Agent certification, and was named to the Western NC REALTORS® Top 250 Class of 2025.

Plemmons is based at 47 Linville View Dr., Nebo, NC 28761. She can be reached by phone at (828) 337-2200 or by email at .

Learn more at MoveToLakeJamesNC.com . Her professional profiles and business listings are available through LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .