NHTSA Investigates Comma.ai Driver Assistance Tech After Five Crashes and Three Deaths

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a federal investigation into Comma.ai after five reported crashes involving vehicles using the startup’s aftermarket driver assistance technology. Two of the crashes resulted in three deaths, while four of the incidents involved as many as 11 injuries, including some serious injuries.

According to the NHTSA investigation, the reported crashes involved Comma.ai devices failing to detect or respond to slow-moving or stopped vehicles in the same lane. The agency’s Office of Defects Investigation is examining the technology and the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

Some Crashes May Have Used Modified Software

Comma.ai, founded by hacker George Hotz in 2015, sells hardware that can be installed in a range of modern vehicles. Its openpilot software can control adaptive cruise control and automated lane centering, allowing compatible vehicles to steer, accelerate and brake under certain conditions.

The company requires drivers to remain ready to take control by using the pedals or cancel button. Comma.ai also uses a camera-based driver monitoring system designed to detect distracted or sleepy drivers.

NHTSA said some of the reported incidents may have involved modified, or “forked,” versions of Comma.ai’s software. At least one fatal crash involved FrogPilot, a third-party version derived from openpilot.

That crash occurred on February 1 in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, when a 2022 Toyota RAV4 struck the rear of an unoccupied Gonzales Police Department vehicle. According to Louisiana State Police, the marked police vehicle was stopped in the left lane with its emergency lights activated while officers handled another crash.

Two rear-seat passengers in the RAV4 died, while the driver and front-seat passenger suffered moderate injuries. The other fatal crash included in NHTSA’s investigation had not been publicly identified in the initial reporting.

Comma.ai Warns About Stopped Vehicles

Comma.ai acknowledges that stationary vehicles can affect its technology. Its openpilot support information states that adaptive cruise control performance may be affected when vehicles in the same lane are not moving.

The company also says openpilot limits the amount of acceleration and deceleration it can apply when sudden braking is required. Drivers are instructed to remain attentive and ready to take control of the vehicle at all times.

Advanced driver assistance systems from other companies have faced similar scrutiny over crashes involving stopped or slow-moving vehicles. Tesla and Ford have previously been investigated over incidents involving their respective driver assistance systems.

Comma.ai had not commented on the investigation at the time of the initial report. Hotz, who stepped away from the startup’s daily operations in 2022, also had not responded to a request for comment.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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