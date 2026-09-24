Discord Rolls Out Age Checks Using Account Activity Instead of Requiring Most Users to Verify Identity

Discord is rolling out age assurance measures globally, but the company says more than 90% of users will not need to submit an ID, selfie or other proof of age. Instead, Discord will use existing account and activity signals to automatically classify users as adults, teens or unconfirmed.

The rollout follows a delay in February after users raised privacy concerns about biometric scans and government ID checks. Discord CTO Stanislav Vishnevskiy said expanding age assurance laws, including requirements in Texas and Brazil, contributed to the company’s revised approach.

Discord Will Estimate Age From Account Activity

According to Discord’s official announcement, its machine learning system examines signals such as how long an account has existed, the communities and games connected to it, and general activity patterns. Discord says it does not use messages, calls, profile information or demographic attributes to estimate a user’s age group.

The company trained the system using data from regions where local laws already required age checks, giving it accounts with reliably confirmed age groups. Discord published a separate technical explanation describing how the model identifies behavioral patterns associated with adult and teen accounts.

Users classified as adults will see no changes to their normal Discord experience. Teen accounts will be blocked from age-restricted servers and channels, while messages from non-friends will be placed in a separate requests inbox.

Teens will also receive warnings when accepting friend requests from people with whom they share no mutual friends. Accounts that Discord cannot confidently classify will be placed in an unconfirmed group.

Users Can Appeal Without Submitting an ID

Adults placed in the wrong group can confirm their age through several methods. Depending on their device and region, options can include a credit card or age-range information from Apple App Store or Google Play accounts, alongside methods such as video selfies and ID checks.

The changes follow criticism of online age verification systems from privacy groups such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which has warned that collecting identity or biometric information can create security and privacy risks.

Those concerns became more prominent after a third-party vendor working with Discord was breached in 2025. The incident potentially exposed information from about 70,000 users, including government ID images and selfies that had been submitted for identity verification.

Discord says its revised system is intended to reduce how often users need to provide that kind of sensitive information. The company will begin placing accounts into age groups automatically as the system reaches users during the rollout.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.