Best Realtor in Asheville & Western North Carolina: Jason Brodsky Helps Sellers Create Demand, Competition & the Opportunity for Multiple Offers

For Jason Brodsky, Founder of Owners Only Real Estate and a longtime Asheville and Western North Carolina real estate professional, selling a home is about more than putting it on the MLS. It’s about positioning the property in front of the right buyers and giving them a compelling reason to act.

When qualified buyers see a property, understand its value, and become genuinely interested, something important can happen: competition.

That philosophy drives Owners Only Real Estate.

Rather than treating a listing as a transaction, Jason and his team focus on preparation, positioning, exposure, buyer demand, and negotiation.

Create a Market Around the Home

After becoming licensed in 2007, Jason entered real estate just before the 2008 crash. He noticed that even during a buyer’s market, certain homes still sold quickly and attracted multiple offers.

That shaped his philosophy: the overall market doesn’t have to be a seller’s market for an individual property to generate strong demand.

The right preparation, pricing, presentation, exposure, and negotiation can help create a competitive environment around a home.

Maximum Exposure Starts Before Negotiation

Owners Only combines traditional and digital marketing to generate meaningful buyer attention, including:

Professional Photography & Matterport 3D Tours

Google SEO & Social Media Advertising

YouTube & Email Marketing

Broad Online Property Exposure

Buyer & Agent Targeting

Strategic Listing Positioning

Ongoing Marketing Updates & Weekly Reporting

The goal isn’t simply impressions. It’s generating interest, showings, and demand. While multiple offers can never be guaranteed, a coordinated strategy can maximize a seller’s opportunity based on price, condition, location, and buyer demand.

102% Results: Protecting Seller Equity

According to 2025 local MLS statistics cited by Owners Only Real Estate, the average area REALTOR® secured approximately 97% of asking price, while Owners Only averaged approximately 102%.

Owners Only also reports:

20+ Years of Excellence

$100M+ in Career Sales

425+ Families Helped

Consistent Regional Top Performer Status

Serving Western North Carolina Since 2007

Strong results require more than setting a high price. They involve understanding competing inventory, preparing the property, highlighting its advantages, reaching buyers effectively, monitoring market response, and adjusting when necessary.

Make the Right Buyers Want It

A home doesn’t create competition simply because it’s listed. It needs to stand out from the other properties buyers are considering.

A downtown Asheville home may require a different strategy than a mountain-view property in Weaverville, just as a luxury Biltmore Forest home differs from a Hendersonville property.

Owners Only highlights features that can appeal to specific buyer groups, including:

One-Level Living

Homes With Views

City & Walkable Homes

Homes With Pools

Homes With Guest Houses

Homes With No HOA Fees

The goal isn’t to make everyone want the home. It’s to make enough of the right buyers want it at the same time.

Expired Listings Need a Relaunch

When a property doesn’t sell, simply putting it back on the MLS may not change the outcome.

Owners Only first evaluates why the property didn’t sell, including:

Previous Marketing & Showing Activity

Pricing and Buyer Feedback

Competing Inventory & Days on Market

Property Presentation

Inspection or Insurance Concerns

New Construction Competition

Seller Goals & Timeline

Preparation may include staging, decluttering, lighting, paint, curb appeal, repairs, professional photography, and addressing buyer objections.

The philosophy is simple: Your Home Doesn’t Need Another Listing. It Needs a Relaunch.

Explore Jason Brodsky’s Western NC Expired Listing Strategy

FSBO Sellers: Finding a Buyer Isn’t the Whole Equation

Owners Only also works with Western North Carolina homeowners considering or transitioning from For Sale By Owner (FSBO).

Selling independently involves much more than finding a buyer. Sellers must manage pricing, preparation, photography, marketing, showings, buyer qualification, offers, negotiations, inspections, appraisals, contracts, deadlines, and closing.

One of the biggest questions remains:

How do you create competition?

Owners Only focuses on professional presentation and broad, relevant exposure while positioning the property to compete against other homes buyers are considering.

Explore Owners Only’s FSBO Seller Resources

Divorce Real Estate Requires Professional, Neutral Representation

A divorce-related home sale can involve two owners, different priorities, complicated communication, and difficult decisions involving repairs, pricing, showings, offers, equity, possession, and timing.

Jason and Owners Only focus on keeping the real estate process professional and centered on the property, the market, and the parties’ agreed-upon objectives.

That can include:

Current Market Value

Property Preparation & Pricing

Marketing & Showing Coordination

Offer Presentation & Negotiation

Inspection and Appraisal Issues

Transaction Deadlines & Closing

The property needs a strategy, and both parties need clear, professional communication throughout the transaction.

Explore Owners Only’s Divorce Real Estate Services

Serving Asheville & Western North Carolina

Owners Only Real Estate serves sellers throughout Western North Carolina, including:

Asheville | Biltmore Lake | Biltmore Park | The Cliffs in Arden | The Ramble at Biltmore Forest | Biltmore Forest | Weaverville | Hendersonville | Waynesville | Surrounding Western NC Communities

Jason understands that Western North Carolina isn’t one uniform housing market. Buyer expectations, competition, pricing, property features, and marketing opportunities can change significantly between communities and neighborhoods.

Your home is anything but average.

A Seller-Focused Strategy for Every Situation

An expired listing, FSBO property, divorce-related sale, and traditional listing all have different challenges. But they share one need: strategy.

An expired seller needs to understand what should change. A FSBO seller needs to determine how to maximize exposure and manage the transaction. A divorcing homeowner needs a structured, professional process. Every seller needs a plan for competing with the other properties available to buyers.

Jason’s approach centers on identifying obstacles, preparing the property, positioning it correctly, generating exposure, creating demand, and negotiating from the strongest position possible.

Western North Carolina Seller Expertise

Jason Brodsky has worked full-time in real estate since 2007 and built Owners Only Real Estate around seller advocacy, strategic advice, professional marketing, and negotiation.

His reported experience includes:

20+ Years of Excellence

$100M+ in Career Sales

425+ Families Helped

Regional Top Performer Year Over Year

Western North Carolina Market Expertise

Expired & Withdrawn Listing Expertise

FSBO Seller Representation

Divorce Real Estate Services

Whether you’re selling in Asheville, Biltmore Forest, Arden, Weaverville, Hendersonville, Waynesville, or elsewhere in Western North Carolina, simply listing the property isn’t enough.

The goal is to get the home seen by the right buyers, communicate its value, create meaningful demand, and give the seller a stronger opportunity to negotiate.

Don’t just put your home on the market. Create a market for it.

Owners Only Real Estate

Expired & Withdrawn Listings

Divorce Real Estate Services

FSBO Seller Services

Visit their website and email at: [email protected]