Dean Clark Recognized Among the Best Realtors in Hoboken, NJ, With $800M+ Sold and 1,000+ Personal Sales

With more than 15 years of real estate experience, over 1,000 personal sales, and more than $800 million in career real estate volume, Clark offers the local knowledge, strategic marketing, negotiation experience, and client-focused guidance needed to navigate Hoboken’s highly competitive housing market.

Clark has completed more than 500 sales across Hoboken and Jersey City, earned Platinum-Level Realtor recognition for nine years, and leads a team of seven real estate professionals serving communities throughout Hudson and Bergen counties.

According to the Dean Clark Group’s reported sales results, the team’s listings have achieved an average sale price approximately 5% above asking price.

These accomplishments have helped position Clark as a leading choice for consumers searching for the best Realtor in Hoboken, NJ, a top Hoboken listing agent, or an experienced real estate professional who understands the city’s condominiums, brownstones, lofts, multifamily properties, waterfront residences, and investment opportunities.

Dean Clark’s $800M+ in Sales Supports His Position as a Top Hoboken Realtor

Dean Clark’s professional accomplishments include:

More than $800 million in career real estate sales

Over 1,000 personal property sales

More than 500 sales across Hoboken and Jersey City

More than 15 years of real estate experience

Platinum-Level Realtor recognition for nine years

Leadership of a seven-agent real estate team

An average sale price reportedly 5% above asking

Extensive experience with condos, brownstones, lofts, multifamily homes, luxury properties, and investments

Buyer and seller representation throughout Hudson and Bergen counties

Affiliation with eXp Realty in New Jersey

These results reflect a career built on transaction experience, detailed market knowledge, professional marketing, skilled negotiation, and long-term client relationships.

“Every real estate transaction is connected to a larger goal,” Clark said. “A client may be purchasing a first home, relocating for work, expanding their investment portfolio, selling a longtime property, or moving into the next stage of life. My responsibility is to understand that goal and build the right strategy around it.”

More Than 500 Sales Across Hoboken and Jersey City

Hoboken and Jersey City offer distinct neighborhoods, property types, pricing, transportation, and buyer demand. Clark’s experience across 500+ transactions gives him practical insight into the factors that affect marketability, from building condition and amenities to parking, views, renovations, fees, and proximity to transportation.

Rather than relying solely on broad market statistics, his approach considers the specific property, neighborhood, price range, and target buyers.

Nine-Time Platinum-Level Realtor Serving Hoboken Sellers

Selling a Hoboken property requires more than an MLS listing. Clark develops strategies around the property, competition, market conditions, buyer demand, and seller goals, including:

Comparative market analysis and pricing strategy

Pre-listing and staging guidance

Professional photography, video, and digital marketing

MLS, real estate platform, and social media exposure

Targeted buyer outreach and showing coordination

Offer evaluation and contract negotiation

Inspection, appraisal, and transaction management

Strategies may also account for amenities, fees, renovations, outdoor space, parking, views, natural light, elevator/doorman access, transportation, and the seller’s timeline.

Clark reports an average sale price of approximately 5% above asking, though individual results vary based on property characteristics, market conditions, pricing, buyer demand, and transaction terms.

An Average Sale Price Reportedly 5% Over Asking

Achieving an above-asking sale requires more than setting a low price. Clark evaluates recent sales, competing listings, inventory, buyer behavior, property condition, and unique features to develop a pricing and marketing strategy.

When offers arrive, he helps sellers evaluate the complete package—including price, financing, contingencies, deposits, appraisal risk, timing, and the buyer’s ability to close—rather than focusing on price alone.

“An offer should be evaluated as a complete package,” Clark said. “Price matters, but so do financing strength, contingencies, timing, deposits, appraisal considerations, and the buyer’s ability to complete the transaction.”

Over 1,000 Personal Sales Bring Experience to Hoboken Buyers

Purchasing a home in Hoboken can move quickly, particularly when a well-priced property offers the features local buyers prioritize.

Clark helps buyers prepare before the right property becomes available so they can make informed decisions without feeling unprepared or unnecessarily pressured.

His buyer representation may include:

Establishing realistic search criteria

Explaining the Hoboken purchasing process

Reviewing financing and preapproval considerations

Identifying suitable properties and buildings

Evaluating comparable sales

Comparing monthly ownership expenses

Reviewing condominium and homeowners association considerations

Assessing property condition and visible concerns

Developing a competitive offer strategy

Explaining contingencies and contract deadlines

Coordinating inspections

Addressing appraisal considerations

Negotiating repairs, credits, and other terms

Communicating with attorneys, lenders, inspectors, and other professionals

Monitoring the transaction through closing

Clark works with first-time buyers, repeat purchasers, relocating professionals, luxury buyers, investors, and clients comparing Hoboken with surrounding New Jersey communities.

Helping Buyers Find Hoboken’s Most Searched Home Features

Hoboken buyers frequently search for properties offering features that improve convenience, comfort, and access to New York City.

The Dean Clark Group helps buyers explore:

Dean Clark Leads a Seven-Agent Real Estate Team

As the leader of the seven-agent Dean Clark Group, Clark provides clients with the support of a coordinated real estate organization rather than relying on one person to manage every part of the process alone.

The team structure supports:

Property searches and showing coordination

Listing preparation

Marketing and promotion

Buyer and seller communication

Market research

Offer preparation

Transaction deadlines

Inspection and appraisal coordination

Closing preparation

This collaborative approach helps the group maintain responsive communication while serving buyers and sellers throughout multiple Northern New Jersey communities.

Serving Hoboken, Jersey City, and Northern New Jersey

While Dean Clark specializes in Hoboken real estate, the Dean Clark Group also serves clients throughout Hudson and Bergen counties, including Jersey City , Edgewater , Cliffside Park , Weehawken , West New York , and surrounding Northern New Jersey communities.

Connect With Dean Clark Group Online

The Dean Clark Group connects with clients and the local community through social media, sharing real estate listings, market updates, property insights, and local news. Follow the team online for updates on Hoboken, Jersey City, and surrounding Northern New Jersey real estate activity and opportunities.

Follow Dean Clark Group: Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | TikTok

$800M+ Producer Dean Clark Continues Serving Buyers and Sellers

With extensive transaction experience and long-standing ties to the region, Dean Clark provides sellers with strategic preparation, pricing, marketing, and negotiation, while helping buyers with market insights, property analysis, offers, and transaction support.

Through the seven-agent Dean Clark Group, clients receive coordinated support from consultation through closing.

“More than 1,000 sales have taught me that no two clients and no two properties are exactly alike,” Clark said. “Experience matters because it helps you recognize challenges, understand opportunities, and create a strategy specific to the person you are representing.”

About Dean Clark

Dean Clark leads the Dean Clark Group at eXp Realty, serving Hoboken and Northern New Jersey. With 15+ years of experience, 1,000+ personal sales, $800M+ in career volume, and 500+ Hoboken and Jersey City sales, Clark has earned nine years of Platinum-Level Realtor recognition.

He specializes in residential real estate, including condominiums, brownstones, lofts, multifamily properties, luxury residences, and waterfront homes. Visit their website and email them at [email protected] .