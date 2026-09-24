PL Capital LLC Expands Real Estate Platform Through Acquisitions, Development and Strategic Capital Deployment

PL Capital Enters Its Next Phase of Growth

PL Capital LLC, founded by Preston Landes, is expanding its residential real estate operations through continued acquisitions, a planned ground-up development in Montgomery, Alabama, and strategic deployment of capital from its existing property portfolio.

The company is currently refinancing a portfolio of properties appraised at approximately $5.4 million, with a new loan of approximately $4.25 million. The capital generated through the transaction is expected to be redeployed toward PL Capital’s broader acquisition and development strategy.

“I don’t look at a refinance as taking money out of the business. I look at it as repositioning capital so it can create more opportunities.”

For Landes, the transaction represents part of a broader strategy in which existing properties, financing, acquisitions, and development work together as components of a growing real estate business.

Rather than treating individual properties as isolated investments, PL Capital is developing a model designed to use existing assets as a foundation for future acquisitions and development opportunities.

Expanding the Residential Portfolio

The portfolio currently being refinanced represents only a portion of PL Capital’s overall holdings.

The company continues to pursue residential acquisitions with the objective of significantly increasing its portfolio over time. Its public profile describes a strategy centered on acquiring and managing single-family homes while identifying properties with potential for long-term value creation.

The acquisition strategy is intended to complement the company’s existing holdings while creating additional opportunities to expand its operations across residential markets.

For PL Capital, growth involves more than increasing the number of properties owned. The company is also focused on developing the acquisition, financing, management, and operational systems required to support a larger portfolio.

From Acquisitions to Ground-Up Development

PL Capital is also pursuing a development project in Montgomery, Alabama, where the company is planning a residential development on approximately 14 acres.

The project is intended to accommodate approximately 45 to 50 single-family homes, representing an expansion of PL Capital’s activities from acquiring existing properties into ground-up residential development.

“I want to build more than a portfolio. I want to build a company with the ability to acquire, develop and operate real estate at scale.”

The Montgomery project reflects the company’s broader objective of developing capabilities across multiple areas of residential real estate.

Instead of limiting its strategy to purchasing completed properties, PL Capital is exploring opportunities to participate in the development of new housing while continuing to acquire and manage existing residential assets.

The company previously announced the acquisition of 40 homes in Montgomery, making the Alabama market an important component of its residential expansion strategy.

A 250-Home Target

Landes has established a target of reaching 250 houses by the end of 2027.

The target represents a significant expansion of the company’s residential portfolio, but Landes has emphasized that the number itself is only one measure of the company’s development.

“250 houses is a milestone. What matters to me is building the systems and the company behind that number.”

Scaling a residential portfolio requires infrastructure extending beyond property acquisition. Financing, property management, operations, asset management, and acquisition systems all become increasingly important as the number of properties grows.

For PL Capital, the 250-home target therefore serves as both a portfolio objective and a benchmark for developing a scalable operating platform.

Strategic Capital Deployment

The planned refinancing demonstrates how PL Capital is approaching capital as part of its expansion strategy.

The approximately $4.25 million loan associated with the approximately $5.4 million portfolio appraisal is expected to provide the company with additional flexibility as it evaluates future acquisitions and development opportunities.

Rather than treating refinancing as the conclusion of an individual investment cycle, Landes views the transaction as an opportunity to reposition capital within the company’s broader business strategy.

“I’m not trying to win one deal. I’m trying to build something that can keep growing.”

This approach connects PL Capital’s existing properties with its future plans. Existing assets provide a foundation, financing creates additional flexibility, acquisitions expand the portfolio, and development creates another potential avenue for growth.

Building a Scalable Real Estate Platform

Landes has also developed an online presence under the name PJL, where he shares aspects of his experience in real estate investing and entrepreneurship.

His public profile provides insight into residential real estate investing, acquisition strategies, creative financing, and the process of building a larger property portfolio.

The online presence operates alongside PL Capital’s core business activities, which remain focused on acquiring properties, managing existing assets, pursuing development opportunities, and deploying capital strategically.

For the company, the objective is to build a business capable of operating across multiple aspects of residential real estate rather than relying solely on individual property transactions.

The Next Chapter for PL Capital

PL Capital is entering its next phase with several initiatives progressing alongside its existing residential portfolio.

The planned 45-to-50-home Montgomery development could introduce a new dimension to the company’s operations, while the refinancing of its existing portfolio is expected to provide capital that can be considered for future acquisitions and development.

The company’s 250-home target by the end of 2027 provides another benchmark for its planned expansion.

Together, these initiatives represent PL Capital’s strategy to build beyond individual property transactions and develop a larger residential real estate platform.

For Landes, the objective is centered on continuing to acquire, develop, and operate real estate while establishing the systems and capital structure necessary to support long-term growth.

About PL Capital LLC

PL Capital LLC was founded by Preston Landes and focuses on residential real estate acquisitions, property management, development, and strategic capital deployment. The company’s strategy includes acquiring and managing single-family homes, pursuing development opportunities, and expanding its residential portfolio through disciplined growth.

PL Capital is currently pursuing a planned development on approximately 14 acres in Montgomery, Alabama, with the potential for approximately 45 to 50 single-family homes. The company has also previously announced the acquisition of 40 homes in Montgomery.

Learn more about PL Capital LLC at PL Capital LLC . Preston Landes can also be followed through PJL on Linktree , which provides access to his social media channels and real estate investing content. PL Capital can also be reached at [email protected] .