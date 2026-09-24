Apple Is Reportedly Developing a Screen-Less Fitness Tracker to Compete With Whoop

Apple is reportedly testing a screen-less fitness tracker that could compete more directly with Whoop, adding another wearable form factor beyond the Apple Watch. The project remains in an exploratory phase, and Apple has not decided whether it will develop the device into a commercial product.

According to Bloomberg, Apple has created several prototypes as part of what the company internally calls a “technology investigation.” If development continues, the device would not reach customers until at least 2028.

Apple Is Testing a Screen-Free Wearable

The reported device is described as a thin fabric band containing a sensor-equipped computing module. Unlike the Apple Watch, it would not include a display, making its design closer to wearable fitness trackers from Whoop.

Whoop focuses on passive health and fitness monitoring through screen-free bands that track metrics such as sleep, strain and recovery. The company was valued at more than $10 billion earlier this year following a new funding round.

Apple already offers extensive fitness and health tracking through the Apple Watch, including workouts, heart rate, sleep and other measurements. Its latest health and fitness update added higher-frequency heart rate and heart rate variability measurements, along with a readiness score and new health insights.

A separate screen-less device could give Apple another way to collect health data without requiring users to wear a smartwatch. However, the reported investigation is still at an early stage, meaning the design, features and release plans could change or the project could be canceled.

The Project Comes During a Leadership Transition

The reported development comes during a period of change at Apple. Tim Cook stepped down as CEO in August and became executive chairman, while longtime hardware executive John Ternus took over as chief executive.

Apple is also dealing with higher component costs linked to a memory shortage while preparing several new hardware products. Its planned lineup includes new tablets, MacBook Pro models and its first foldable iPhone.

The company continues to invest heavily in wearable health technology through products such as the Apple Watch Series 12. Apple has not publicly confirmed the reported screen-less fitness tracker or provided additional details about the prototypes.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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