Content Creation Degrees Gain Ground as Universities Teach the Business of Social Media

Universities in the UK and US are offering degrees in content creation that teach students how to produce social media content, build audiences, work with brands, and turn online activity into a business. Supporters say the courses provide practical skills and industry access, while some established creators question whether spending three years and thousands of pounds is necessary for a career that can be started independently.

Destiny McGowan, 21, graduated from Nottingham Trent University’s Content Creation degree in July. She now creates fashion content, produces videos for other people, and works as a TikTok live selling host.

McGowan said the course gave her access to equipment, technology, business training, and industry contacts that could otherwise take years to develop. Nottingham Trent says its three-year programme includes practical production, audience development, analytics, campaigns, and commercial skills.

Universities Expand Content Creation Courses

Nottingham Trent launched its degree in 2022, but it is no longer alone. The University of Brighton now offers a three-year Content Creation BA covering video, audio, photography, audience analysis, and digital strategy, while Arizona State University offers a BA focused on digital storytelling, audience development, ethics, copyright, and monetisation.

The cost is substantial. Nottingham Trent and Brighton currently charge UK students £9,790 per year, while Arizona State charges an annual standard fee of $14,724 for Arizona residents.

Not everyone believes the qualification is necessary. UK creator Knightenator, who has more than 100,000 TikTok followers and 65,000 on Twitch, said companies are unlikely to care whether a creator has a specific degree.

She argued that free information online can teach aspiring creators how to get started. Her advice is to study other creators, develop a niche, and begin publishing rather than rely on a university qualification.

Courses Focus on Careers Beyond Influencing

Phoenix-based creator Aiesha Beasley takes the opposite view. She said a degree could have provided a clearer route into the commercial side of content creation when she began blogging in the early 2010s.

Nottingham Trent course leader Jacky Gurr said most students are not necessarily trying to become influencers. The skills can also lead to work in agencies, marketing teams, freelance roles, or businesses that increasingly need employees who understand digital content.

The wider creator economy has also become economically significant. YouTube said its UK creator ecosystem was worth more than £2 billion and supported over 45,000 jobs in 2025.

Gurr said universities can teach production, campaign planning, audience analysis, performance measurement, and monetisation. What they cannot guarantee, she added, is the luck and personality often involved in becoming a successful influencer.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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