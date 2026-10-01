Rock Solid Warns Homeowners to Check Septic Capacity Before Adding Bedrooms

Upstate South Carolina septic contractor says bedroom additions can affect approved wastewater flow even when the existing tank still meets minimum size requirements.

Rock Solid Septic & Excavation is advising Upstate South Carolina homeowners to verify their existing septic system capacity before adding bedrooms as part of a home renovation, addition, or conversion project.

The company issued the reminder alongside its updated guide to septic tank sizing in South Carolina, which explains how bedroom count affects septic tank requirements and how drainfield sizing is determined separately. Under South Carolina Regulation 61-56, homes with one to four bedrooms require a septic tank with at least 1,000 gallons of net liquid capacity. Each bedroom beyond four increases the minimum tank capacity by 250 gallons. That means a five-bedroom home requires at least 1,250 gallons, while a six-bedroom home requires at least 1,500 gallons.

Rock Solid says homeowners should not assume that staying within the same tank-size category means no septic changes are required.

“A three-bedroom house and a four-bedroom house can both use a 1,000-gallon tank under the state minimum, but that does not mean the whole septic system is automatically approved for the additional bedroom,” said John (Ivan) Rusev, Co-owner and Operations Manager of Rock Solid Septic & Excavation. “The additional bedroom increases the design wastewater flow, so the existing system and drainfield still need to be checked before the alteration moves forward.”

The distinction is important because septic tank capacity and drainfield capacity are not determined in the same way. Bedroom count establishes the minimum tank size, while drainfield sizing also depends on approved wastewater flow, soil conditions, and the site’s long-term acceptance rate. Under Section 302 of Regulation 61-56, an alteration that increases wastewater flow requires an application and a Permit to Construct for the septic system upgrade or expansion before the alteration is made.

For homeowners moving from four bedrooms to five or more, both sides of the system may become an issue. The minimum tank capacity increases, and the existing drainfield may also need to be expanded depending on its approved capacity and site conditions.

Rusev recommends checking the existing septic permit and system design early in the remodeling process rather than after construction plans are already finalized.

“We would rather have someone find out what their system can support while they are still planning the project,” Rusev said. “Finding out later that the drainfield needs to be expanded, or that the tank no longer meets the minimum, can change the scope of the job pretty quickly.”

The company’s new guide, “Septic Tank Size: What Size Septic Tank Do You Actually Need?”, provides a detailed breakdown of South Carolina septic tank sizing rules, common residential tank sizes, drainfield considerations, and what homeowners should know when replacing or upgrading an existing system.

Rock Solid Septic & Excavation provides septic installation, pumping, inspections, repairs, drainfield services, septic-to-sewer conversions, grease trap cleaning, and excavation throughout Spartanburg, Greenville, Anderson, Cherokee, and Pickens counties.

Homeowners planning an addition or trying to determine whether an existing septic system can support a higher bedroom count can contact Rock Solid Septic & Excavation at (864) 431-2822.

About Rock Solid Septic & Excavation

Rock Solid Septic & Excavation is a locally owned septic and excavation company based in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It serves homeowners and businesses within a 40-mile radius of Spartanburg and holds a 5.0 rating across 179 Google reviews. The company is known for transparent, published pricing and round-the-clock emergency response.

Media Contact



John (Ivan) Rusev, Co-owner

Rock Solid Septic & Excavation

Phone: (864) 431-2822

Email:[email protected]

Website:rocksolidexcavationsc.com