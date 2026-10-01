Genesis of Brunswick Highlights Service Loaner Program for Central New Jersey Drivers

Genesis of Brunswick is highlighting its service loaner vehicle program , giving Central New Jersey drivers another opportunity to research low-mileage Genesis vehicles while learning more about the dealership’s approach to vehicle maintenance and customer service.

Service loaner vehicles play an important role in the dealership’s service operation. When customers bring their Genesis vehicles in for scheduled maintenance or repairs, qualifying customers may receive temporary transportation while their vehicles are being serviced. Some of those dealership-owned vehicles can eventually become available for purchase.

“Our service loaner program gives customers another way to explore Genesis vehicles while maintaining a connection to the dealership’s service experience,” said a Genesis of Brunswick spokesperson. “Each qualifying vehicle can be evaluated based on its individual mileage, history, inspection and available benefits.”

The program creates a direct connection between the dealership’s service department and its vehicle inventory. Genesis of Brunswick states that its loaner vehicles receive regular maintenance, including oil changes, tire rotations, detailing and other required service.

A service loaner can provide an alternative for drivers comparing new and traditional used vehicles. Qualifying loaners may have relatively low mileage and a documented connection to the dealership’s service operation.

Genesis of Brunswick identifies benefits associated with qualifying service loaner vehicles, including a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a 191-point inspection, roadside assistance and other ownership benefits. Coverage and eligibility vary by vehicle, so shoppers can review the details of each individual vehicle.

The program also gives consumers another way to research Genesis models as vehicles move through the dealership’s service and retail operations. Availability changes as loaner vehicles are added to and removed from the fleet.

The service-loaner program demonstrates how a dealership’s service department can remain part of a vehicle’s ownership journey. Genesis of Brunswick provides maintenance and repair services for Genesis vehicles, along with access to genuine Genesis parts and technicians familiar with the brand.

For shoppers, information about mileage, vehicle history, inspection results, maintenance and available warranty coverage can provide additional factors to consider when evaluating an eligible service loaner.

Genesis of Brunswick is located on U.S. Route 1 in Monmouth Junction and serves drivers throughout Central New Jersey, including the surrounding Princeton and South Brunswick communities.

About Genesis of Brunswick

Genesis of Brunswick is a Genesis dealership in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey , providing new and pre-owned Genesis vehicles along with financing, service, maintenance and parts resources. The dealership also operates a service loaner program for qualifying customers and eligible vehicles.

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