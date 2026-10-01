Crestmont Buick GMC Highlights GMC Towing Guide for Northeast Ohio Truck Shoppers

Crestmont Buick GMC is highlighting its GMC Truck Towing Guide as a resource for drivers and businesses researching towing capability before selecting a new GMC truck.

Towing requirements can vary significantly depending on the vehicle, engine, drivetrain, cab and trailer configuration. Crestmont Buick GMC’s guide brings information about several GMC truck lines together in one resource, giving shoppers a starting point for comparing capability across the GMC lineup.

“Choosing a truck for towing starts with understanding what the job actually requires,” said a Crestmont Buick GMC spokesperson. “Our towing guide gives shoppers a practical place to compare GMC truck configurations and consider which combination of capability and vehicle size fits their needs.”

The guide covers the GMC Canyon, Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD, along with electric models including the HUMMER EV and Sierra EV. That range allows consumers to consider towing capability across midsize, light-duty, heavy-duty and electric pickup categories.

The GMC Canyon section identifies a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 pounds with the TurboMax engine. The guide also outlines different Sierra 1500 engine choices and their respective towing ratings, while the Sierra HD section addresses substantially higher towing requirements.

Current GMC trailering documentation illustrates why configuration matters. For the 2026 Sierra 1500, GMC’s official trailering charts show maximum conventional towing figures that vary by engine, cab, bed, drivetrain and equipment. Proper vehicle configuration is therefore an important consideration when comparing trucks for a specific trailer.

GMC’s current information also includes electric towing options. The 2026 Sierra EV, for example, is rated for up to 12,500 pounds of conventional towing in certain properly equipped configurations, while the maximum rating varies by trim and battery configuration.

For buyers, the practical value of a towing guide extends beyond a single maximum number. Trailer weight, passengers, cargo, equipment and vehicle configuration can affect the actual capability of a particular truck. GMC specifically advises customers to review the trailering information and owner’s manual for the vehicle being considered.

Crestmont Buick GMC ‘s guide gives Northeast Ohio truck shoppers a dedicated starting point for researching these differences before visiting the dealership. Located at 25975 Central Pkwy in Beachwood, the dealership serves drivers throughout the Greater Cleveland area who are researching GMC trucks for towing, work and recreational use.

About Crestmont Buick GMC

Crestmont Buick GMC is located at 25975 Central Pkwy in Beachwood, Ohio. The Buick and GMC dealership offers new Buick and GMC vehicles, used vehicles, service and parts resources, and online research tools covering GMC trucks, SUVs and vehicle capabilities.

﻿﻿