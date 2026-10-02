Westchase Sitters Brings Personal Support to Finding Childcare Across Tampa Bay

Finding childcare often asks parents to do more than compare availability. They must decide who they feel comfortable welcoming into their home, how care will fit their routines, and where to turn when their needs change. Westchase Sitters, a Tampa Bay agency founded by former professional nanny Brooke Ceballos, helps families through that process with a local team, a network of caregivers, and a platform for requesting care.

Families can use Westchase Sitters for occasional and recurring babysitting, nanny placement, overnight care, and childcare for churches, weddings, and events. The agency also offers pet sitting and Sidekicks assistance. Nearly four years after its founding, Westchase Sitters has more than 200 Sitters and has served approximately 2,000 families.

For families searching for the best babysitting agency, nanny placement agency, or pet sitting agency in Tampa, Westchase Sitters offers a combination of personally interviewed caregivers, convenient booking, and ongoing support from a local team.

A Local Alternative to Large Care Platforms

Westchase Sitters combines online booking with direct involvement from a team that gets to know the caregivers representing the agency. Families can review Sitter profiles and request care through the company’s app and online platform, while the local team is available to answer questions and help families consider their care options.

For a parent looking for a babysitter, that may mean reviewing a caregiver’s experience and credentials, sharing details about their children’s routines, and arranging a Meet and Greet before care begins. If the family later needs recurring childcare or wants to hire a nanny, Westchase Sitters can help them take that next step.

The approach is designed to make requesting care easier while giving families a person to contact when they want guidance.

From Professional Nanny to Childcare Founder

Ceballos began working with Tampa Bay families while attending the University of Tampa. As a professional nanny, she learned how closely childcare is tied to the details of family life, from daily routines and transportation to the relationship a child builds with a caregiver.

Referrals grew beyond the number of families she could personally support. Ceballos founded Westchase Sitters to help more households find care while preserving the attention she had given families as a nanny.

“Westchase Sitters grew from my desire to create more of what families were already asking for,” said Ceballos, Founder of Westchase Sitters. “I wanted to build a team of caregivers who would approach each family with the same level of care, commitment, and attention to detail that I always strived to provide.”

Vetting Designed Around Confidence and Care

Every Westchase Sitter completes an in-person interview, background screening, in-house professional training, and CPR and First Aid certification requirements before providing care through the agency. Sitter profiles also display badges for additional skills, experience, and credentials, giving families more information as they consider whom to request.

For families who want to establish familiarity before a booking, Westchase Sitters offers paid Meet and Greet appointments. Parents can ask questions, introduce a Sitter to their children, and discuss the routines and expectations that matter to their household.

Nanny placement follows a separate, hands-on process. Westchase Sitters learns what a family is looking for, searches for and vets candidates, and helps coordinate interviews so parents can focus on finding the right person for an ongoing role.

Technology With a Human Point of Contact

Families can use the Westchase Sitters app and online platform to review profiles, submit requests, communicate, and manage care details and bookings. The platform gives parents a way to request care when it is convenient for them.

Families can download the Westchase Sitters app from the App Store or Google Play Store to access the platform from their mobile devices.

The agency’s administrative team is available from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily to answer questions and provide personalized support. Families can also reach the team at 813-461-3897. Together, the platform and local team give families both a practical way to arrange care and a point of contact when they need help.

Support Beyond Occasional Babysitting

Families seeking a nanny can turn to Westchase Sitters for help with the search, candidate vetting, and interview coordination. After a nanny is hired, the agency checks in with the family and provides access to backup care when needed. That continued support is intended to help families establish and maintain a dependable care arrangement.

Westchase Sitters also coordinates childcare for weddings, churches, and other events, adapting care to each setting’s schedule and needs. Its pet sitting services include drop-in visits, overnight care, and extended daytime and overnight stays. Sidekicks assistance helps with occasional errands and household tasks.

These services give families a local team to turn to as their needs change, whether they are planning a single evening out, hiring a nanny, traveling, or organizing an event.

Building a Village in Tampa Bay

For Ceballos, helping families “build their village” means giving them access to dependable people and ongoing support. Many parents live far from relatives or do not have family members they can regularly call on for care. Westchase Sitters aims to help them build relationships with caregivers who can become part of their support system.

The agency serves communities across Tampa Bay, including Westchase, Citrus Park, Carrollwood, South Tampa, Hyde Park, Lutz, Wesley Chapel, Brandon, Riverview, and surrounding areas.

Whether a household needs occasional babysitting, a long-term nanny, or care for pets while traveling, Westchase Sitters aims to be the Tampa Bay agency families turn to for dependable care and personal support.

Families can register and request a Sitter or begin a nanny placement inquiry . Those who know someone searching for care can share the link with a friend.

About Westchase Sitters

Westchase Sitters is a Tampa Bay care agency founded by former professional nanny Brooke Ceballos. It provides occasional and recurring babysitting, nanny placement, pet sitting, church and event childcare, overnight care, and Sidekicks assistance. The agency combines a local team with an app and online platform to help families request and coordinate care. More information about services and booking is available through westchasesitters.com . For more information, email [email protected].