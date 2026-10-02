BMW of Cincinnati North Introduces New 2027 BMW X5 Inventory

BMW of Cincinnati North has added new 2027 BMW X5 models to its inventory as BMW begins the U.S. rollout of an all-new fifth-generation X5.

The 2027 model represents a significant transition for BMW’s established Sports Activity Vehicle. According to BMW, the new generation incorporates technologies from the company’s Neue Klasse development program while retaining the X5’s established emphasis on driving dynamics, passenger space and long-distance capability. BMW has also expanded the model’s powertrain strategy, with combustion, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric versions planned for the broader 2027 X5 family.

“We are thrilled to welcome the fifth-generation BMW X5 to Cincinnati,” said a representative at BMW of Cincinnati North. “With its updated Neue Klasse technology and expanded powertrain options, it offers our customers the perfect blend of performance and modern luxury.”

The 2027 BMW X5 Introduces a New Generation of BMW’s SAV

The fifth-generation X5 changes more than the vehicle’s exterior appearance. BMW has incorporated a new digital operating environment, updated driver assistance systems and additional interior technologies into the model.

Key elements of the 2027 X5 include:

3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology in the X5 40 xDrive

394 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque

Eight-speed automatic transmission

BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive

BMW Panoramic iDrive

BMW Panoramic Vision

Available BMW Passenger Screen

Available Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system

Available Driving Assistance Professional Package

Available Parking Assistance Package

BMW says the X5 40 xDrive can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, while maximum electronically limited speed is 130 mph. BMW also lists 27.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the rear seats and up to 67.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

BMW Expands X5 Powertrain Choices for 2027

The 2027 X5 lineup is designed to provide different approaches to performance and propulsion rather than relying on a single powertrain.

BMW’s announced U.S. lineup includes:

X5 40

X5 40 xDrive

X5 50e xDrive plug-in hybrid

BMW iX5 60 xDrive, the first fully electric X5

BMW has stated that additional versions, including a V8-powered M Performance model, are scheduled to arrive later in 2027. The X5 40 xDrive is among the first versions entering the U.S. market.

2027 BMW X5 Connects Driving Technology With Everyday Utility

The new X5 also places greater emphasis on the interaction between vehicle controls, digital information and driver assistance. BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive system forms part of the redesigned cockpit, while available systems provide additional assistance with highway driving, lane changes, parking and vehicle surroundings.

The model retains practical SUV characteristics alongside those technologies. BMW lists a maximum towing capacity of 7,710 pounds for the X5 40 xDrive when properly equipped.

BMW of Cincinnati North Provides Local Access to the New X5

BMW of Cincinnati North is located at 105 West Kemper Road in Cincinnati and currently lists new 2027 BMW X5 40 xDrive vehicles in its inventory. Individual vehicles can differ in exterior color, interior configuration, wheels and available packages, making the specific vehicle listing the appropriate reference for equipment details.

The dealership serves Cincinnati and surrounding communities including Mason, West Chester, Ross, Monroe, Maineville and Middletown, Ohio.

For shoppers researching the 2027 BMW X5, the arrival of the new generation provides an opportunity to examine BMW’s latest approach to luxury SUV design, digital technology, driver assistance and electrified powertrain development.

About BMW of Cincinnati North

BMW of Cincinnati North is a BMW dealership located in Cincinnati, Ohio . The dealership offers new BMW vehicles, Certified Pre-Owned and used vehicles, BMW service and parts resources. BMW of Cincinnati North is part of the Jake Sweeney Automotive Group.

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