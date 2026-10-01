Yoosefian Law Firm, P.C. Represents Survivors Under California AB 250, the Revival Window for Sexual Assault and Harassment Claims

Yoosefian Law Firm, a Los Angeles employment lawyer , is pleased to announce that it is now representing survivors of sexual assault and sexual harrassment across California bringing civil claims under Assembly Bill 250. The bill, which temporarily lifts the statute of limitations on many cases, provides a revival window for victims to come forward and begin their cases.

Prior to Assembly Bill 250, survivors faced hard deadlines. Personal injury claims had to be filed within two years of the alleged assault. Meanwhile, employment-related harassment claims had to be filed within three years of the last harassing or retaliatory act under the Fair Employment and Housing Act. Historically, most cases were closed after those deadlines.

However, Assembly Bill 250 reopens many of these cases for a limited period. Eligible survivors can bring civil claims for sexual battery under California Civil Code Section 1708.5, as long as they do so between January 1, 2026 and December 31, 2027. Whether specific claims qualify under this temporary lifting of the statute of limitations depends on the specifics of the claim. Yoosefian Law Firm reviews each case individually and sees if there is an opportunity to take civil action.

Ron Yoosefian, Founding Partner at Yoosefian law firm, said the following:

“We’re pleased to represent survivors under California Assembly Bill 250, allowing them to revive sexual assault and harassment claims that may have been postponed indefinitely under prior rules. Our goal is to assist individuals across the state of California, demonstrating our commitment to survivors during this crucial window.”

Survivors do not need to have reported any incidents at the time. Assembly Bill 250 requires no police report or complaint, or disclosures that incidents occurred.

Yoosefian Law Firm offers free confidential consultations regarding sexual assault and sexual harrassment to clients throughout California in English and Spanish. It also provides additional publications on the topic via its website.

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