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Snug Scent Publishes Research Results Looking At Top UK Home Fragrance Brands

ByEthan Lin

Oct 1, 2026

Snug Scent, an independent home fragrance brand based in the UK, conducted research into 117 other home fragrance brands over several months to determine the best UI and UX practices to display claims, evidence, a list of ingredients and CLP information on the website during a website redesign.

Rita, co-founder of Snug Scent, carried out the audit and found that only 3% gave a full ingredient list, while 72% didn’t say what the scent is made of at all.

With a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering (organic chemistry) and an MSc in Environmental Engineering, she’s able to formulate every Snug Scent product in a home lab from natural ingredients, listing every single ingredient on the product page.

The only full ingredient lists found anywhere throughout the research came from three small independent makers.

Across the 302 individual substances that were named, 50 are synthetic aroma chemicals, and 116 are molecules such as linalool and limonene that can come from a plant or a factory – which is why an allergen list can never tell a shopper whether a product is natural. Only a botanical ingredients list can.

For a complete breakdown of the research, find the study here.

About Snug Scent

Snug Scent is an independent, family-run home fragrance brand started by Rita and her husband Mode in Rochester, Kent. A few years ago – with a BSc in Chemical Engineering, an MSc in Environmental Engineering, and a job in the petroleum industry behind her – Rita realised she often couldn’t tell what was actually inside the everyday products she was buying. When she looked at the home fragrance she loved most, she found the same thing: synthetic shortcuts and vague labels. So she started making her own, properly and her own way – formulating every scent from scratch with pure essential oils, including the precious ones most brands skip. Today she still hand-pours every candle, diffuser and blend in small batches, always with a full ingredient list so customers know exactly what’s in their home.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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