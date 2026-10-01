SMA Marketing, an organic growth agency, today announced the launch of OrganicIQ, a system that runs SEO, GEO, and business intelligence together. The same work that attracts buyers on Google is also built to be read, trusted, and cited by ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. OrganicIQ is the answer for businesses looking to expand visibility to all search systems.

Search has changed. Buyers still use Google, but they are just as likely to ask an AI engine to answer the question directly. Informational traffic is declining as those answers replace the click. Most agencies have responded by adding “AI visibility” as a new line item on an old service list. SMA built OrganicIQ on the opposite premise: treating search and AI visibility as separate problems is what produces poor results.

“Buyers didn’t stop searching. They started asking,” said Ryan Shelley, President & CEO of SMA Marketing. “If your brand isn’t machine-readable, citable, and trusted in AI systems, you’re invisible where decisions are increasingly shaped. We didn’t bolt AI onto an old service menu. We built one system for both surfaces, and we ran it on ourselves first.”

How OrganicIQ works

Every month, OrganicIQ reads what is happening across a client’s channels: search rankings, AI answers, calls, forms, and booked jobs. It identifies the opportunities worth acting on, and the SMA team turns them into focused Growth Actions tied to the client’s core goal. Data recommends; people decide. Tracking is built on real business events, not pageviews. Every monthly report opens with the client’s lead count versus goal, in plain English. Seasonal businesses are always compared year over year.

One product, three levels, published pricing

OrganicIQ is one product with transparent pricing:

Launch ($1,000) is built to help a business get off the ground. Lift ($2,000) helps a business gain altitude in its market. Lead ($3,000) is designed for companies that want to set the pace everyone else follows.

An optional paid visibility add-on is available at each level. Ad spend goes directly to the platforms and is never marked up. An Enterprise option serves multi-brand organizations, committee purchases, and companies spending more than $10,000 a month on ads.

OrganicIQ is available now to B2B SaaS companies, manufacturers and engineering firms, defense and dual-use technology suppliers, commercial contractors, and home-services businesses. Business leaders can run their growth math at smamarketing.com/organiciq.

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About SMA Marketing

SMA Marketing is an organic growth agency that helps brands become discoverable, trusted, and recommended wherever buyers search, including Google and AI answers. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Central Florida, SMA is led by CEO and Founder Ryan Shelley. The team’s work draws on real depth in generative AI, machine learning, and deep learning. SMA helps businesses take flight in the new era of search.