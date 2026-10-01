After Reaching $5 Million Run Rate, VOSU Introduces Marketplace Connecting Brands With Proven AI Creators

VOSU , an AI creative platform built by working creators for creators and businesses, today announced the introduction of VOSU Marketplace, a specialized talent marketplace connecting brands with professional generative-media creators. The announcement follows the company’s reported $5 million annualized revenue run rate. Through the marketplace, brands can identify creators suited to commercial projects, while creators can build professional identities around their work and access paid opportunities.

The marketplace answers a problem the founders saw from both sides. Brands now have access to increasingly capable AI models but struggle to find people who understand storytelling, cinematography, creative direction, prompting, model selection and editing well enough to deliver a finished campaign. Creators, meanwhile, have those skills but few dependable routes to commercial work. As co-founder Simone Ferretti puts it, models are becoming abundant while taste, storytelling and reliable execution remain scarce, so the next creative platform to matter will be the one that helps creators use the right tools and helps businesses find the right people. VOSU is approaching that gap from its existing generative-media production environment, bringing creative work and professional opportunities into the same ecosystem.

“We did not build VOSU because the world needed another list of AI models,” said Sebastien Jefferies, co-founder of VOSU. “We built it because creators needed a better way to turn ideas into professional work, and businesses needed a reliable way to find the people capable of delivering it.”

Creators are the soul of VOSU. Because the founders are full-time creators themselves, they understand creators’ frustrations better than anyone, and every VOSU decision, from its pay-as-you-go model and non-expiring credits to reusable workflows and the talent marketplace, begins with a real problem they or their community have experienced. Anyone can begin creating with as little as $1, users are never required to purchase a monthly subscription, purchased credits never reset or expire, and teams can invite unlimited members into a workspace without paying additional per-seat fees. That approach has taken the company to profitability while remaining fully bootstrapped, and large brands are now approaching VOSU directly to find specialized AI talent for advertisements, product campaigns, short films and cinematic content.

VOSU plans to expand its creator network, marketplace infrastructure and tools for businesses commissioning generative-media projects, while continuing to develop its creative agents and reusable workflows as AI video creation becomes part of a wider range of commercial productions. VOSU does not believe that AI will replace creative people. AI can accelerate production, expand possibilities and remove technical barriers, but it cannot replace human imagination, emotion, taste, storytelling or purpose. The technology may change every month, but the person behind it will always matter most. Nafis Faysal, co-founder of VOSU, describes the mission as removing everything that limits creators rather than removing creators from the process. The long-term goal is building a global home for generative-media creators where talent can be discovered, careers can be built and every strong idea has the chance to become real.

About VOSU

VOSU is an AI creative platform built for professional creators, production teams and businesses working with generative media. Founded by creators Sebastien Jefferies, Simone Ferretti and Nafis Faysal, the company combines creative software and a talent marketplace within an ecosystem designed around real-world creative workflows.