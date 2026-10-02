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US Diagnostics Center Earns BBB A- Rating for Home DNA Relationship Testing

ByEthan Lin

Oct 2, 2026

US Diagnostics Center has earned an A- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), effective March 15, 2026, highlighting the company’s commitment to providing clear, accessible DNA testing services to families across the United States.

Based in Franklin, Ohio and founded in 2024, US Diagnostics Center provides home DNA testing kits that allow customers to collect samples at home and send them to the company’s US-based laboratory for analysis. The company’s home tests analyze up to 28 genetic markers, depending on the test selected.

For families considering DNA testing, the reasons for ordering a test can be deeply personal. Parents may seek clarity about biological relationships, while other family members may need information to better understand family connections. US Diagnostics Center aims to make the testing process straightforward by providing home collection kits, clear instructions, and prepaid return shipping.

“For families making a personal decision, we’ve focused on what matters: a US-based lab, simple pricing, and clear communication. The BBB accreditation reflects how we’ve built US Diagnostics Center from day one.”

— Dr. Todd Lewis, Founder and President, US Diagnostics Center

Home DNA Testing With Straightforward Processing

US Diagnostics Center’s home testing lineup includes several relationship-testing options designed for different family circumstances. The home paternity test is available for $79 and allows the person being tested and other participants to submit samples for relationship testing from home.

The company’s Home Maternity Test Kit is priced at $129. Home Sibling, Grandparent, and Aunt-Uncle DNA Test Kits are each available for $139, while the Home Twin Zygosity Test Kit is priced at $119.

Each kit includes a prepaid return-shipping envelope, allowing customers to send collected samples to the laboratory without arranging separate return postage.

Once samples arrive at the US-based laboratory in Franklin, Ohio, laboratory processing generally takes 2–3 business days. Including shipping, standard order-to-results timing is approximately 7–10 business days, depending on the order and processing timeline.

A Home-Based Option for Families Seeking Answers

Home DNA testing can provide a practical option for people who want to begin the testing process without visiting a collection facility. Customers receive a collection kit, follow the included instructions, collect the required samples, and return them for laboratory processing.

US Diagnostics Center emphasizes clear communication throughout the process, recognizing that DNA testing can involve sensitive family questions. The company provides testing options for paternity, maternity, sibling relationships, grandparent relationships, aunt and uncle relationships, and twin zygosity.

The company’s BBB A- rating adds another element of publicly available business information for consumers evaluating DNA testing providers. US Diagnostics Center continues to provide home testing services to customers nationwide from its Franklin, Ohio, location.

Customers interested in learning more about available tests can visit US Diagnostics Center online to review testing options, pricing, collection information, and ordering details.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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