Jetpac Eterna Returns in a Limited-Time Drop After 11,000 Day-One Redemptions

Jetpac , a global travel eSIM provider, has announced that Jetpac Eterna will return on October 6 as a limited-time drop, following more than 11,000 redemptions on the first day of its initial release.

The new drop will release a limited number of Eterna redemptions. Available only for a short period, it offers travelers a rare opportunity to secure a benefit they can carry across future international journeys.

Jetpac Eterna is a lifetime free travel eSIM benefit that travelers claim once and keep for future international journeys. On eligible trips, it provides 100 MB of complimentary data and access to essential apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, Uber, and Grab. Even after the complimentary data is used, travelers continue to receive unlimited access to these essential apps for the trip and can top up through Jetpac if they need more data.

“The first Eterna drop showed us that travelers immediately understood the value of arriving with essential connectivity already in place,” said Vineet Singh, Business Head at Jetpac. “More than 11,000 day-one redemptions demonstrated strong demand for a benefit that can be claimed once and used across future trips. Eterna returns on October 6 in a very limited drop, so travelers who want it should be ready when it becomes available.”

Demand Sets the Stage for Eterna’s Return

Eterna was introduced around a simple travel need: being able to message someone, open maps, book a ride, or check travel details immediately after landing, without first searching for airport Wi-Fi, visiting a physical SIM counter, or making a last-minute roaming decision.

The initial response provided a clear signal that travelers are receptive to an eSIM benefit that is easy to understand and useful at a critical point in the journey. By bringing Eterna back as a limited drop, Jetpac is giving more travelers the chance to prepare their connectivity before departure.

What Travelers Can Claim on October 6

Travelers who secure Jetpac Eterna during the limited drop will receive:

One free eSIM that can remain installed for future international trips

100 MB of complimentary data on eligible trips

Unlimited access to essential apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, Uber, and Grab for the trip, including after the complimentary data is used

The option to top up with more data through Jetpac whenever needed

Once claimed, travelers can download the Jetpac app, view their Eterna benefit, and install the eSIM before they fly. The reusable setup means they do not need to start again with a new eSIM for every eligible journey.

A Limited Window to Land Connected

The October 6 return creates another opportunity for travelers who missed the first release. With only limited availability, travelers are encouraged to visit the Eterna page in advance and be ready to claim the benefit when the drop opens.

“Travel connectivity is most valuable when it is ready before it is needed,” added Singh. “Eterna is designed to remove uncertainty from those first moments after landing. This drop will only be available for a limited time and in limited numbers, and we want travelers to have a fair opportunity to prepare before it opens.”

Jetpac Eterna returns on October 6. Learn more at https://www.jetpacglobal.com/eterna

About Jetpac

Powered by Circles, Jetpac was launched in 2022 as a premium travel eSIM service provider geared to redefine the way travelers roam. Jetpac’s travel tech platform instantly connects travelers globally to reliable roaming in 200+ destinations through the simple activation of 1 eSIM.

Jetpac is focused on delivering a hyper-convenient way for customers to roam, providing them with data freedom and a bill-shock-free travel experience. More than a travel eSIM, Jetpac also provides value-added innovative services that go beyond traditional data connectivity, making it the ideal travel partner for all.