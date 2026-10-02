The Well Announces Private Addiction Treatment Continuum for the Greater Houston Area

The Well, a private addiction treatment and mental health recovery center serving the greater Houston area, announces its comprehensive continuum of care for individuals seeking structured, confidential treatment for substance use disorders and co occurring mental health conditions. Founded in 2024 by Shane and Priscilla Leonard, the organization provides multiple levels of treatment designed to support clients from initial stabilization through ongoing recovery.

The Well operates a residential treatment center at 20 Professional Park Drive in Webster, Texas, along with a separate outpatient treatment center at 950 Gemini, Suite 2, in Webster. Its treatment model brings medical detoxification, residential inpatient treatment, a Partial Hospitalization Program, an Intensive Outpatient Program, and aftercare into a coordinated continuum.

A Continuum Designed Around Different Stages of Recovery

Addiction treatment needs can change considerably as an individual progresses through recovery. The Well structures its services to provide different levels of clinical support based on each client’s circumstances, treatment needs, responsibilities, and stage of recovery.

Medical detoxification provides supervised withdrawal management and medical monitoring for clients who require stabilization before moving into further treatment. Following detoxification, residential inpatient care provides a structured environment in which clients can focus on addiction treatment and related mental health concerns while living at the facility.

For individuals who no longer require residential care, or whose clinical circumstances support a nonresidential setting, The Well offers its Partial Hospitalization Program, commonly known as PHP. The program provides intensive day treatment while allowing participants to return home or to supportive housing in the evening. The Well also provides an Intensive Outpatient Program, commonly known as IOP, which offers structured clinical treatment with greater flexibility for work, family, education, and other responsibilities.

Aftercare extends support beyond the more intensive phases of treatment. The Well describes its aftercare services as including continued therapy, relapse prevention planning, alumni connections, and ongoing wellness support. Together, these programs are intended to provide continuity as clients move between levels of care.

Private Residential Care in Webster

The Well’s residential facility in Webster provides a dedicated environment for individuals who need intensive addiction and mental health treatment. The residential program combines individualized treatment planning with individual and group therapy, psychiatric and medical support where appropriate, wellness activities, and structured daily programming.

Treatment can address substance use alongside co-occurring mental health concerns. The Well identifies alcohol and drug addiction among the substance use conditions addressed by its programs, while its co-occurring mental health services include care for conditions such as depression and anxiety.

The treatment approach incorporates established clinical modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, motivational interviewing, and trauma informed care. Treatment plans are developed according to individual clinical needs rather than applying a single treatment pathway to every client.

The residential setting also reflects The Well’s emphasis on privacy and discretion. The organization positions the program in particular for professionals and other individuals who may place a high priority on confidentiality while receiving treatment. Private accommodations, dedicated therapy spaces, small group settings, recreational areas, and wellness resources are among the features associated with the residential environment.

Outpatient Services Support Continued Treatment

The separate outpatient location allows The Well to provide ongoing clinical services as clients move toward greater independence. PHP can serve as a transition from detoxification or residential treatment, while IOP can provide continued structure after PHP or function as an appropriate treatment level for individuals who do not require round the clock residential supervision.

This progression is designed to reduce abrupt changes between intensive treatment and everyday life. The outpatient programs maintain access to therapeutic services while providing greater flexibility as individuals resume professional, family, educational, and community responsibilities.

The Well’s IOP includes individual counseling, group therapy, family therapy, psychoeducational programming, and treatment for co-occurring mental health conditions. The organization states that scheduling is structured to accommodate responsibilities outside treatment when clinically appropriate.

Clinical Care Paired With Discretion

Privacy is a central part of The Well’s positioning within the Houston area treatment community. The organization states that its programs are designed around individualized clinical care, confidentiality, and an environment intended to minimize outside distractions during treatment.

That approach is particularly relevant for professionals and others whose treatment decisions may involve concerns about privacy, work responsibilities, family obligations, or public visibility. The combination of residential and outpatient services enables treatment planning to account for those practical considerations while maintaining structured clinical support.

The organization also maintains privacy policies addressing the handling of protected health information and states that its practices are designed around applicable federal and Texas privacy requirements. This focus complements the center’s broader emphasis on discretion throughout the treatment process.

Supporting Recovery Beyond Initial Treatment

The Well’s continuum does not end when residential or outpatient programming is completed. Aftercare planning is intended to help clients maintain connections to therapeutic and recovery resources after more structured treatment concludes.

Services may include continued individual or group therapy, relapse prevention planning, alumni networking, and connections with community resources. By incorporating aftercare into the broader treatment model, The Well seeks to establish continuity between formal programming and longer term recovery management.

The organization also provides admissions support for individuals and families evaluating treatment options. Its admissions team is available to discuss program levels, treatment needs, payment options, and insurance verification. The Well states that private pay and private insurance options are available, with specific coverage dependent on individual plans and circumstances.

A Greater Houston Resource Based in Webster

Located southeast of central Houston, The Well serves individuals seeking addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment in the greater Houston region. The residential and outpatient locations in Webster allow the organization to provide distinct settings for different stages of care while keeping services within the same overall treatment continuum.

The announcement reflects The Well’s ongoing development as a private treatment resource since its founding in 2024. Through medical detoxification, residential inpatient treatment, PHP, IOP, and aftercare, the organization provides multiple levels of support intended to address changing clinical needs throughout the recovery process.

Additional information about The Well, its treatment programs, facilities, and admissions process is available through the organization’s website.

About The Well

The Well is a private addiction treatment and mental health recovery center founded in 2024 by Shane and Priscilla Leonard and located in Webster, Texas, in the greater Houston area. The organization provides medically supervised detoxification, residential inpatient treatment, Partial Hospitalization Program services, Intensive Outpatient Program services, and aftercare for individuals experiencing substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. The Well operates a residential treatment center at 20 Professional Park Drive, Webster, Texas 77598, and a separate outpatient treatment location at 950 Gemini, Suite 2, Webster, Texas 77058. Information about treatment programs and admissions is available through The Well website , and inquiries may be directed to [email protected] .