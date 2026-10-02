Instinct Adds Curated Product Recommendations as Users Question Unsolicited Suggestions

AI assistant startup Instinct has introduced Instinct Selections, a recommendation feature that suggests restaurants, travel ideas, and shopping products using lists curated by people such as chefs, designers, architects, and local guides. The rollout has already drawn criticism from some users who received product suggestions they had not requested.

Founder Noah Shinn announced the feature on Tuesday, saying the company wants to combine its AI with “human taste” rather than rely entirely on recommendations generated from information available across the web. Instinct has not identified the people or organizations providing those curated lists.

Selections Combines AI With Human Recommendations

Instinct Selections is designed to pull recommendations from relevant specialists and match them to individual users. Shinn said a restaurant search could draw from lists selected by local chefs, while travel suggestions could use recommendations from guides and home purchases could incorporate choices from independent designers.

The approach builds on Instinct’s existing personal assistant, which can connect to email, messaging, screens, audio, location, and other services. The company says its agent can use a phone and computer to complete tasks such as arranging transportation, contacting businesses, and making bookings.

Instinct has not said whether Selections currently generates revenue through advertising, affiliate commissions, commerce partnerships, or another model. The company also did not disclose whether it plans to monetize recommendations later.

Some Users Push Back on Unrequested Suggestions

Several early users complained after Instinct began sending shopping recommendations without being asked. Array Ventures general partner Shruti Gandhi said she received suggestions for carry-on luggage, sunglasses, and a brimmed hat despite not needing those products.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yeung also said he received unsolicited recommendations. Another user, Chat Joglekar, said he was uncomfortable when Instinct suggested products based on information in his email and upcoming travel plans.

TechCrunch reported that the reaction raises questions about how proactively an AI assistant should recommend products, particularly when those suggestions are based on personal context. Instinct has not yet publicly detailed how often Selections will surface recommendations or what controls users will have over them.

The feature arrives shortly after Instinct raised a $1 billion Series C at a $10 billion valuation from investors including Sequoia Capital, Benchmark Capital, and Coatue.

Shinn recently said Instinct is approaching $1 billion in annual transaction volume, although he did not explain how that figure was calculated. He also said more than 50% of transactions handled through the agent involve travel.

Featured image credits: Magnific.comj

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