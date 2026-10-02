FedEx Orders 2,000 Harbinger Electric Trucks in Deal Worth Over $300 Million

FedEx has ordered 2,000 electric delivery trucks from Harbinger in a deal valued at more than $300 million, marking the EV startup’s largest bulk order to date. Harbinger plans to build and deliver the vehicles by the end of 2027 for FedEx operations across the United States and Canada.

The company announced the FedEx order on September 30. The agreement expands an existing relationship between the companies after FedEx co-led Harbinger’s $160 million Series C financing late last year.

Harbinger Builds Electric Trucks for Commercial Fleets

Founded in 2022 by former employees of Anduril, Canoo, and QuantumScape, Harbinger initially concentrated on one main product: an electric medium-duty commercial vehicle chassis. The company is already producing vehicles and generating revenue despite being only a few years old.

Harbinger has delivered 53 trucks to FedEx under an earlier order placed alongside last year’s funding round. The new agreement covers a mix of Harbinger’s electric models that will replace conventional vehicles in FedEx pickup and delivery operations.

Harbinger estimates each electric truck can save about $20,000 in fuel costs annually compared with the diesel vehicle it replaces. Across 2,000 vehicles and a typical 20-year service life, the company estimates potential fuel savings of roughly $800 million.

FedEx has separately said it is working toward an all-electric parcel pickup and delivery fleet by 2040. The logistics company has already deployed electric delivery vehicles in markets including the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Harbinger Expands Beyond Electric Chassis

Harbinger has also begun developing additional businesses around the technology created for its trucks. It acquired autonomous driving company Phantom AI in February and has been developing hybrid emergency vehicles, battery-based energy storage products, and defense applications.

The startup is also considering a possible initial public offering, Axios reported earlier this year. Its expanding product range comes as Harbinger continues increasing production of its core commercial vehicle platform.

The FedEx agreement gives the company approximately 18 months to manufacture and deliver the 2,000 vehicles. Harbinger’s Canadian dealer, Kaizen Automotive Group, will support the Canadian portion of the deployment.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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