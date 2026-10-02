Arbitrage Group Sets Out Its Buyer-Side Advisory Model for Prime Central London

Strengthening Advisory Presence in Prime Central London

Arbitrage Group has set out the principles behind its buyer-side advisory practice in prime central London. Founded in 2006 by Aldo Attanasio d’Aponte, the firm works across acquisition, relocation, commercial property including retail, and development in some of London’s most sought-after locations.

Its clients are international investors, luxury brands and family offices seeking structured, discreet access to high-value property in London.

London’s Enduring Position in Global Capital Markets

The firm highlights London’s continued relevance as a destination for international capital, supported by structural factors that distinguish it from other global markets.

Aldo Attanasio d’Aponte, founder of Arbitrage Group, says: “London’s appeal to international capital isn’t accidental, it is structural. Transparent title, deep liquidity and a legal system buyers can rely on. That combination is rare, and it is why prime central London remains a destination for wealth, not just a destination for tourism.”

These characteristics continue to attract capital from global investors seeking long term stability and continuity in their property portfolios.

Advising Luxury Brands on Strategic Retail Expansion

Arbitrage Group has developed a strong track record advising international luxury brands on flagship retail expansion across London. The firm’s work spans acquisitions, negotiations, and repositioning strategies designed to align with brand identity and long term growth.

On flagship retail, d’Aponte says: “A flagship store is not just a unit. It is a brand statement. When a luxury house chooses Bond Street or Sloane Street, it is choosing a postcode that reinforces decades of brand equity.” He adds: “Italian luxury brands have always understood London’s strategic importance. It is where European craftsmanship meets American spending power and Asian travel, three audiences in one address.”

“Securing a flagship in central London is rarely about a vacant unit on the open market. It is about who is willing to be persuaded to sell, and who can have that conversation on your behalf.”

This approach reflects the complexity of securing prime retail locations, where off market transactions and strategic relationships often determine outcomes.

Discretion and Anonymity in High Value Transactions

A core component of the firm’s advisory model is its emphasis on discretion and confidentiality for high net worth clients and international investors.

On discretion, d’Aponte says: “For our clients, anonymity isn’t a preference, it is a requirement. A name on a Land Registry filing can move markets, expose family structures, or simply attract the wrong attention.”

“Discretion is what international clients are really paying for. Speed and price come second to knowing that no one will ever see their name attached to the deal.”

This level of confidentiality supports clients navigating complex transactions while maintaining privacy across jurisdictions.

Integrated Structuring for Family Offices and Investors

Arbitrage Group operates at the intersection of property, finance, and legal structuring, working alongside private banks, tax advisers, and family offices to deliver coordinated investment strategies.

d’Aponte says: “Property is rarely just property for our clients. It is part of a balance sheet that includes a family office, a trust, an accountant and a tax position, and our job is to make all of those moving parts work together.”

“We sit between the private bank, the tax adviser and the solicitor. Our value is not the property, it is the coherence of the structure around it.”

This integrated approach reflects evolving expectations among sophisticated investors seeking alignment across financial and real estate strategies.

Long Term Wealth Creation Through Real Estate

The firm’s investment philosophy emphasizes long term value creation and generational wealth preservation.

d’Aponte says: “Real estate is not a trade, it is a generational instrument. Our clients are not asking what next quarter looks like. They are asking what their grandchildren inherit.”

“Continued wealth management means treating the building as a living asset. The work does not end at exchange, it begins.”

This perspective informs the firm’s advisory model, which extends beyond acquisition to include ongoing asset management and value enhancement.

A Boutique Model Built on Independence and Expertise

Arbitrage Group’s boutique structure allows it to provide independent advice focused solely on the interests of buyers. Unlike traditional agents representing vendors, the firm acts exclusively on behalf of its clients, offering guidance that prioritizes long term outcomes over transactional considerations.

Its established network of relationships across the real estate, financial, and legal sectors supports access to both on market and off market opportunities, positioning the firm as a strategic partner for international investors.

About Arbitrage Group

Founded in 2006 by Aldo Attanasio d’Aponte, Arbitrage Group is a buyer-side property advisory and development firm working across acquisition, relocation, commercial property including retail, and development in prime central London. The firm provides independent advisory services to international buyers, luxury brands, and high net worth investors, focusing on long term value creation and strategic investment opportunities. Through its integrated approach, Arbitrage Group works alongside private banks, tax advisers, and family offices to deliver structured real estate solutions.

Additional information is available at Arbitrage Group official website . For inquiries, contact [email protected] .