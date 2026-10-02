Brent and Raquel Crowe bring 30+ years of experience, 1,000+ homes sold, and $500M+ in career sales volume. Their credentials include Keyes Circle of Excellence recognition, a Forbes Global Properties partnership, Luxury Property Institute membership, Top 100 agent recognition, and luxury, relocation, and short sale expertise.

Brent and Raquel Crowe bring 60+ years of combined real estate experience, 1,000+ successful home sales, and $500 million or more in career sales volume to Wellington and Palm Beach County. Wellington residents for more than 25 years, they combine extensive local knowledge with an exclusive Forbes Global Properties partnership and membership in the Luxury Property Institute.

Known as the equestrian capital of North America, Wellington hosts the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) and National Polo Center (NPC), attracting elite equestrian competitors, luxury buyers, and international visitors each season. More than 10,000 horses call the community home during the season, while new luxury developments, including Wellington North and Wellington South, continue to expand the area’s high-end real estate market.

As National Polo Center members and longtime Wellington residents, Brent and Raquel understand the community from both a real estate and lifestyle perspective. Their experience provides buyers and sellers with local insight into Wellington’s neighborhoods, luxury properties, equestrian community, and evolving market.

“We start from yes, and figure it out from there. We are solution-based for our clients, high-touch, and high-communication at every step. We take the stress out of the transaction and do as much of the heavy lifting as our clients allow us to do. And we don’t pass clients along, they deal with us the whole way through. That’s the difference.”, Brent Crowe, Best Realtors in Wellington, FL · Brent and Raquel Crowe of The Crowe Team · Forbes Global Properties

The Crowe Team’s exclusive partnership with Forbes Global Properties, one of the most sought-after luxury real estate networks in the world, representing properties valued at $2 million or more through the Forbes brand, Wall Street Journal, Robb Report, and beyond, places Brent and Raquel in an elite category of luxury real estate professionals that very few agents in Palm Beach County can claim. Their membership in the Luxury Property Institute (LPI), which represents properties of $1 million or more, further extends their reach and exposure to the world’s most qualified luxury buyers. The company behind The Crowe Team has been in business for 100 years, a century of real estate excellence that speaks to a level of institutional knowledge, trusted relationships, and market staying power that no startup or franchise team can replicate. This is not a corporation. This is a family-owned business where every client matters, and where Brent and Raquel are the consistent faces guiding every transaction from start to finish, not passing clients along to a team member they have never met.

Among The Crowe Team’s most recent distinctions is their recognition as Top 100 out of 4,200+ agents in their company, an achievement celebrated at a special event at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, and a reflection of the sustained, elite production that has defined their careers for three decades. Raquel Crowe is fully fluent in Spanish, allowing The Crowe Team to serve Wellington’s diverse and international client base with the same seamless, personalized communication they deliver to every buyer and seller, regardless of language. This bilingual capability is particularly valuable in a community that attracts buyers from across Latin America, Europe, and the broader international equestrian world.

AWARDS & ACCOLADES

Keyes Circle of Excellence

1,000+ Homes Sold , Career Transactions

, Career Transactions $500M+ in Career Sales Volume

in Career Sales Volume 60+ Years of Combined Real Estate Experience

of Combined Real Estate Experience 25+ Years Calling Wellington, FL Home

Calling Wellington, FL Home Forbes Global Properties , Exclusive Partnership ($2M+ Properties)

, Exclusive Partnership ($2M+ Properties) Luxury Property Institute (LPI) Member ($1M+ Properties)

Member ($1M+ Properties) Top 100 of 4,200+ Agents , Company Recognition (Norton Museum Event)

, Company Recognition (Norton Museum Event) Luxury Home Certified

Relocation Certified

Short Sale Specialists

National Polo Center (NPC) , Members

, Members Bilingual , English & Spanish (Raquel Crowe, Fluent)

, English & Spanish (Raquel Crowe, Fluent) 100-Year-Old Family-Owned Company , Not a Big Corporation

, Not a Big Corporation Best Realtors in Wellington, FL, 2026 Recognition

SERVICE AREAS

Wellington, FL is the equestrian capital of North America and home to the Winter Equestrian Festival and polo season. Brent and Raquel Crowe bring 25+ years of local experience serving its residential, luxury, and equestrian real estate markets.

Lake Worth, FL offers a vibrant downtown, diverse culture, waterfront access, and distinctive South Florida neighborhoods. The Crowe Team serves buyers and sellers with extensive Palm Beach County market experience.

Royal Palm Beach, FL is a growing western Palm Beach County community known for established neighborhoods and community amenities. Brent and Raquel provide buyers and sellers with experienced local market guidance.

West Palm Beach, FL combines waterfront properties, urban living, dining, arts, and a growing luxury market. The Crowe Team serves residential and luxury buyers and sellers throughout the area.

Boynton Beach, FL offers beaches, waterfront living, established communities, and a diverse residential market. The Crowe Team provides bilingual service, relocation expertise, and regional market knowledge.

Lantana, FL is a coastal Palm Beach County community known for waterfront access and a relaxed South Florida lifestyle. Brent and Raquel assist buyers and sellers with local knowledge and personalized service.

ABOUT BRENT & RAQUEL CROWE, BEYOND REAL ESTATE

Brent and Raquel Crowe are not newcomers to Wellington, they are neighbors, community members, and genuine insiders who have been part of the fabric of this remarkable community for over 25 years. Their connection to Wellington goes far beyond the transactions they close. As members of the National Polo Center, Brent and Raquel are actively involved in the equestrian and polo world that defines Wellington’s identity, attending the Winter Equestrian Festival, engaging with the polo community, and genuinely living the lifestyle they help their clients discover and enjoy.

Their community commitment extends to causes that matter deeply to them. Brent and Raquel are dedicated supporters of Feed the Hungry, a hyper-local Palm Beach charity that provides food assistance to families in need throughout the community. They support this organization with both their time and financial contributions, reflecting a belief that real estate success creates a responsibility to give back to the community that has given them so much.

Raquel’s fluency in Spanish is more than a professional credential, it is a reflection of the genuine warmth and cultural connection she brings to every client relationship, ensuring that Wellington’s diverse and international community of buyers and sellers always feels heard, understood, and fully supported throughout the process. Together, Brent and Raquel approach every client relationship the way they approach their community: with patience, authenticity, and a long-term perspective that goes far beyond any single transaction.

READY TO WORK WITH THE BEST REALTORS IN WELLINGTON, FL?

Contact Brent and Raquel Crowe and The Crowe Team today. With 1,000+ homes sold, $500M+ in career sales, an exclusive Forbes Global Properties partnership, and 25+ years of living and serving in the equestrian capital of North America, your best move in Wellington and Palm Beach County starts here.

Connect through greatpalmbeachhomes.com , Forbes Global Properties profiles for Brent and Raquel , Google Business Profile , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube , and Zillow . Email: [email protected] .