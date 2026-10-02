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Underwood Law Brings Partition Actions to Property Owners Across California

ByEthan Lin

Oct 2, 2026

Real estate co-ownership can become difficult when owners disagree about a sale. The problem often follows a breakup, inheritance, or failed investment relationship.

One owner may want out while another refuses to sell. California partition actions provide a court-supervised process for resolving that stalemate.

Underwood Law Firm, P.C. is responding with a statewide practice built around these disputes. The firm maintains offices in Culver City, Sacramento, Newport Beach, San Diego, and San Francisco. That footprint gives property owners access across major regions of Northern and Southern California.

The firm focuses its courtroom practice on partition-related disputes. It has handled more than 500 partition cases statewide.

Its attorneys have litigated matters involving residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and investment properties. The firm also handles inherited-property and partnership disputes connected to partition law.

For co-owners, geography can complicate an already difficult property conflict. An heir may live in San Diego while jointly owning Sacramento property with siblings.

Former partners may own a Los Angeles home after one person relocates. Investors can also disagree over commercial property far from where they personally live.

Underwood Law’s multi-office presence is designed to serve those situations across California. Its locations connect the practice with five major legal and real estate markets.

The firm also serves communities in the Central Valley and other parts of the state. Clients are therefore not limited to a single metropolitan area when seeking partition counsel.

The five-office network gives the firm regional contact points across California. Partition litigation remains tied to the property and the appropriate court. A statewide practice can address disputes when owners and property are in different California communities.

A partition action can move jointly owned real estate toward division or sale. California law generally permits a co-owner to seek partition unless a valid waiver applies. Cases can involve title questions, ownership percentages, reimbursements, property valuation, and sale procedures.

Some disputes resolve through negotiation or a buyout before a final court-ordered sale.

Underwood Law also offers contingency fee representation in many qualifying cases. That structure can allow an eligible owner to proceed without paying attorney fees upfront.

The concentrated practice gives its attorneys recurring exposure to partition procedures. Those issues can differ from broader real estate litigation.

The statewide model reflects how co-ownership disputes actually develop. Property ownership does not always remain local to the people named on title.

Families move, relationships end, and investment arrangements change. A dispute can surface years after a property was purchased or inherited.

Founded by attorney Elijah Underwood in 2021, the firm was created to focus on partition actions. Its current office network extends that specialized practice across California.

For co-owners facing an unresolved dispute, the firm provides a focused legal path. Its work centers on separating shared property interests.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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